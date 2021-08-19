© 2021 New Atlas
Shared micromobility outfit Bird rolls out $2,299 ebike you can own

By Paul Ridden
August 19, 2021
Bird rides into the consumer ebike space with a step-through and a step-over m
Bird rides into the consumer ebike space with step-through and a step-over models
Shared e-mobility company Bird has followed the launch of its first ebike back in June with a model consumers can actually buy. The new Bird Bike will be available as step-through and a step-over variants, and will be available from US retailers this (Northern Hemisphere) fall.

Bird says that according to Deloitte, the global ebike market is projected to reach some US$23 billion by 2023, while QYResearch notes that ebike sales in the US increased by 157 percent during 2020. The company is therefore looking to tap into that growing e-mobility market.

"The future of transportation is all-electric," said Bird CEO, Travis VanderZanden. "By expanding Bird’s consumer and shared products to include ebikes as well as e-scooters, we are uniquely positioned to lead the revolution to eco-friendly transportation for the billions of annual trips that are five miles or less.

"With our new e-bike, we are creating increased opportunities for people to embrace micro electric vehicles beyond the 300 cities we partner with to provide our shared services today. Our e-bike is safe, durable and provides a stylish aesthetic and advanced technology that delivers a fun alternative to congestion inducing, gas-powered cars."

The company says that its ebike has been designed in-house by the same team behind its latest e-scooter, the Bird Three. The Bird Bike features a Bafang rear-hub motor for pedal assist up to 20 mph (32 km/h), though the ebike does come with a thumb throttle for a quick motor-only burst when needed. In the EU, riders will get a 250-W flavor, but those in the US will be treated to a 500-W motor. Either way, a Gates Carbon Belt drive should make for a relatively clean, maintenance-free ride.

The ebike's downtube is home to an IP65+ water-resistant, 36-V/12.8-Ah battery comprising LG cells that's reckoned good for up to 50 miles (80 km) of per-charge range in pedal-assist mode, or 20 miles (32 km) using only the throttle.

The aluminum-alloy frame comes in step-through V-shape or step-over A-shape configurations, and benefits from integrated LED lights front and back – with the step-over model definitely rocking a Vanmoof vibe as a result.

Stopping power comes from Radius CX7 mechanical disc brakes, and the ebike rides on 28-inch rims wrapped in puncture-resistant Kenda tires. And though there is a backlit LED display in the center of the handlebar, the Bird Bike also comes with built-in Bluetooth for pairing with a smartphone running the Bird app, for viewing status, controlling lights and more.

Limited quantities of the Bird Bike are available now for US$2,299, before going on general sale in the US and Europe later in the year. The video below has more.

Introducing: Bird Bike

Product page: Bird Bike

