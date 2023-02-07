Blaupunkt rides into the US with 45-mile folding ebike

German electronics veteran Blaupunkt – probably best known for its car stereos – has entered the US e-mobility space riding a folding ebike with three different names that offers pedal assist up to 20 mph and a range of 45 miles.

"Since 1924, Blaupunkt has been a brand synonymous with German innovation," said CEO of Blaupunkt Americas. "When it came time to apply that spirit to the problems of getting around our cities, communities, and even long-distance travel, Blaupunkt jumped in with both feet. We knew our offering had to be both fast, powerful, and fun while also being convenient to move around, all at a price that balances accessibility and a premium experience."

The company already has a bunch of folding ebikes available in Europe, and even sells a cargo e-trike. After hiring action sports athlete Greg Manning as VP of marketing and sales last year, followed by the cementing of key partnerships at IFA 2022, Blaupunkt is now bringing the latest addition to the US. The Henri, Fiete and Fiene model names actually refer to the same ebike, with each treated to a specific color combination.

The Henri comes in gray/black, the Fiete in blue/black and the Fiene (shown) in orange/black Blaupunkt

It's built around a die-cast magnesium-alloy frame that folds to 20 x 30 x 23 in (50.8 x 76.2 x 58.4 cm) proportions, and is held in place with magnets during transit. The ebike weighs in at 46 lb (20.8 kg), and is rated for a maximum payload of 265 lb (120 kg). Blaupunkt says that it's partnered with Fidlock for a bunch of magnetic accessories such as phone mounts and bottle cages.

Pedal power is helped along by a 350-W rear-hub motor for 50 Nm (36.8 lb.ft) of torque and a top speed of 20 mph (32 km/h) over three levels of pedal-assist via cadence and speed sensor. A Shimano six-speed gearset is also included for more ride flexibility, which will be particularly appreciated when tackling inclines.

The removable 36-V/10.5-Ah Li-ion battery pack has been certified to the recent UL 2849 safety standard, and is reported good for a per-charge range of 45 miles (72 km), which isn't huge compared to, say, the Fiido X, but should satisfy most commutes.

The Henri/Fiete/Fiene folding ebike features a 350-W rear-hub motor and 378-Wh battery combo for up to 20 mph over three assist levels and up to 45 miles of per-charge riding Blaupunkt

The folding ebike rolls on 20-inch magnesium-alloy rims wrapped in 2.125-inch tires, comes to a stop courtesy of Tektro mechanical disc brakes rocking 160-mm rotors, sports a backlit LCD display for at-a-glance speed, distance and ebike status checks, there's a LED headlight and rear reflector combo, plus included fenders and kickstand.

The Henri model comes in gray/black, the Fiete is offered in blue/black and the Fiene sports orange/black. The folding ebike has been designed in Germany, is built in Paraguay and is on sale in the US now at Bike Exchange for $1,999 – though Blaupunkt is currently seeking other retailers across the US. The video below has more.

Blaupunkt Video Falt-E-Bikes FIENE®, FIETE® & HENRI®

Source: Blaupunkt