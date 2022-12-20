Model F ebike lets you cut through the city in moto-inspired style

Back in 2019, e-mobility company Brekr revealed a funky moped-style electric moto designed for short hops around town. Now the Model B is being joined by a similarly styled ebike called the Model F.

The moped-style ebike takes a retro-modern design approach that jives well with the company's first model, rocking a similar tubular structure and striking colored frame covers from rear wheel up to the handlebars.

The Model F is powered by a Bafang rear-hub motor (likely 250 W, though not specified) with automatic shifting between its two gears for pedal-assist over three power modes up to an EU-friendly 25 km/h (15.5 mph), plus there's a thumb throttle for an extra push when you need it.

The company has opted for a clean, quiet, low-maintenance belt drive, and given the rider the choice of two removable and lockable battery options – a 540-Wh variant should be good for between 35 and 60 km (21 - 37 miles) per charge, while the plus battery will bump that to 45 - 75 km (28 - 46 miles), though Brekr says that careful riding in eco mode could get up to 130 km (80 miles).

The ebike/battery status can be viewed on the included display or via a companion mobile app, and anti-theft connectivity is available as an option.

Brekr's second electric two-wheeler, and the company's first ebike: the Model F (left) poses with the Model B (right) Brekr

The Model F doesn't come with a suspension fork or rear shock, but rides on custom 22-inch wheels wrapped in 4-inch-wide fat tires, which should absorb some of the terrain as you go. Disc braking front and back provides stopping power.

A long saddle can accommodate rider and passenger, and can be height-adjusted from 80 cm to 89 cm (31.4 - 35 in). Fenders, integrated lighting and a kickstand are all included. The Model F weighs in at around 29 kg (64 lb), and maximum payload capacity is 160 kg (352 lb).

The new Brekr ebike is available for pre-order now. A very limited Launch Edition for the Netherlands only has already sold out, making way for First Edition ebikes that extend availability to neighboring EU countries while stocks last, at €2,945 (about US$3,125) apiece and an estimated shipping window starting from October 2023.

Beyond that, folks in the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, France and Luxembourg are invited to register their interest for the next production run, which is pegged for Q4 2023. There's no word yet on wider availability down the track.

Product page: Model F