Striking electric moto can double down on range

By Paul Ridden
October 11, 2019
Electric-assist bikes are a great option for the last mile to work or as a form of gentle exercise, and there are plenty of models to choose from. But if pedaling is not your thing, there are throttle-only two-wheelers available too. One of the most interesting-looking we've seen recently is the Brekr Model B out of the Netherlands.

It has the look of a retro-stylish moped, but doesn't have any pedals. Within the striking aluminum frame sits a chunky battery box, positioned under the padded long seat, that has room enough for two batteries. A single 1.9 kWh battery pack is reported good for up to 80 km (50 mi) per charge, while running with two batteries could double that. These power packs can be removed for home or office top-ups, and fast-charging is supported.

The Model B rocks full suspension with dual shocks at the back giving 6 cm (2.3 in) of travel and upside-down telescopic forks up front for 10 cm (3.9 in) of travel. Just below the handlebars sits a 14 cm (5.5 in) diameter, 2,800-lumen halo ring daytime running light to help ensure other road users can see you, and a stereo sound system has been included that throws out a pulsating synth/motor sound so folks can hear you too.

Stopping power comes as hydraulic disc brakes front and back, and the moto rides on 17-inch Michelin City Pro tires. Seat height comes in at 79 cm (31 in), there's 14.6 cm (5.75 in) of ground clearance and the funky two-wheeler has an empty weight of 61 kg (134 lb). Brekr has also included a GPS module so you can keep track of the location of your ride using the Brekr mobile app, which also offers ride information. A cargo rack can be added as an option.

The Model B comes in two flavors, one with 1,500 W motor for 100 Nm of torque and the other with a 2,500 W motor for 150 Nm of torque. Both models can be had in 25 km/h (15.5 mph) or 45 km/h (28 mph) top speed variants – which is not enough for highway riding, but should be good for around town jaunts.

Reservations are open now but the online configuration tool won't be available until December. The list price starts at €4,199 (about US$4,650), but the company is running an introductory offer that gives €300 off for folks who put down €9 now.

Source: Brekr

