Bicycles

Brompton launches the Electric P Line Urban, its lightest folding ebike yet

By Paul Ridden
July 12, 2022
UK mobility company Brompton has added a new model to its line of premium folding ebikes, tapping into titanium and including a bunch of lightweight components to create its lightest electric folder yet, weighing in at 15.6 kg with the battery onboard or 12.7 kg without.

"We are thrilled to be launching the Brompton Electric P Line today," said company CEO, Will Butler-Adams. "This is the most compact folding electric bike on the market - and the culmination of years of research and development. Utilizing elements of our in-house designed componentry featured on the P Line and T Line models, this bike is truly lightweight and portable.

"E-bikes are essential for expanding access to cycling, as they enable more people to ride further and take journeys by bike that they otherwise may not have. Developing a lightweight one that is also incredibly compact is something we’re proud of - and we can’t wait to see people riding them."

The Electric P Line features a compact 250-W front-hub motor that offers pedal assist over three power levels up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph), in line with local regulations, and the ebike makes use of a torque sensor in the bottom bracket for a more responsive ride. The company says it's also the first Brompton Electric to come with its brand-new superlight 4-speed gearing system, for more flexibility on the road.

The 330-Wh detachable battery pack is reported good for between 30 and 70 km (20 - 45 miles) for every four hours on charge, or two hours if the Brompton SuperFast charger is used.

As well as a steel main frame, front frame, fork, handlebar support and pin, the P Line Electric also sports a Superlight Advanced rear frame fashioned using titanium plus a bunch of lightweight premium components such as the saddle, clamps, grips, fenders and grips.

The result is a relatively easy carry at 15.6 kg (34.4 lb) with the battery pack installed and the ebike ready to ride, or just 12.7 kg (27.9 lb) if the user opts to sling the battery bag over a shoulder. It's still not the lightest production ebike out there, but a welcome weight saving on previous Brompton Electric models all the same.

The folding ebike, which comes with a redesigned rear suspension block as standard, can be collapsed down to 645 x 565 x 270 mm (25.3 x 23 x 10.6 in) in under 20 seconds, and then rolled along a train platform via the built-in Advanced Roller Wheels setup while using the saddle atop the dual-locking seat post to steer. Riders can also opt for a 341-g (12-oz) Roller Rack instead, which Brompton says makes "your folded bike feel like a super-light suitcase."

Rounding out the key specs are integrated Busch & Muller AVY LED lighting front and back, Continental Contact Urban tires and new curve-profile fenders.

The Brompton Electric P Line Urban ebike comes in either a gray or black 3D-metallic finish, with the powder coating applied using environmentally-friendly powders and 100 percent renewable energy, and is available now for a relatively steep starting price of £3,695 (or US$4,700), while a version that includes the Roller Rack starts at £3,775. The video below has more.

Electric P Line: Lightweight Electric Performance

Product page: Brompton Electric P Line

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

