Cube aims for everyday versatility with the Longtail Hybrid cargo ebike

German bike maker Cube has introduced a new cargo ebike designed to "get a load across town without using the car." The Longtail Hybrid gets pedal-assist from Bosch and boasts an "extra-long" carrier for hauling luggage, gear or children through the city.

Promising "flexibility in spades," the Longtail Hybrid is built around a mid-step aluminum frame that's designed to accommodate riders between 1.6 and 1.9 m (5.25 - 6.23 ft) in height, with the help of a telescoping seat post and Speedlifter stem.

It features a suspended rear rack that's rated to haul 40 kg (88 lb) up top and 10 kg (22 lb) on each side. If it's a couple of kids on the optional padded bench seat (safe and comfortable within optional rails, with their feet resting on wooden boards and legs protected by wheel protectors), the rider could configure in a front rack rated for 20 kg (44 lb) of cargo.

There's lockable storage in the downtube for small necessities, plus there are mounting points for a further rack. The cargo ebike is rated for a maximum weight capacity of 200 kg (441 lb), including the rider.

The Longtail Hybrid can accommodate traditional child seat on the "extra-long" rear carrier rack Cube

Help is available at the pedals in the shape of a fourth-generation 250-W Bosch Performance Line CX mid-drive motor for 85 Nm (62.6 lb.ft) of torque and pedal-assist up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph), with a paired app allowing for extra functionality. Mobile juice is provided by a 725-Wh PowerPack battery behind the seat post, though range estimates are not given.

There are two variants available: the Hybrid 725 comes with Enviolo Cargo internal hub gears and a Gates Carbon Belt but the Sport flavor rolls with a chain and a Shimano Deore 10-speed gearset.

Either way, the cargo ebike rides on 26-inch wheels wearing Schwalbe Pick-Up tires, and stopping power is provided by Magura MT5 hydraulic disc brakes with 203-mm rotors. Completing the key specs are integrated lighting, full fenders and a double-leg center kickstand.

The Longtail Hybrid 725 carries a suggested retail price of €4,499 (about US$4,810) while the Sport Hybrid 725 rides a little cheaper at €3,799 (~$4,065).

Source: Cube