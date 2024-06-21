$1,100 low-step fat-tire ebike opens more routes to more riders

San Fran's CyCrown is looking to get more folks riding with a low-step fat-tire ebike that rolls with a 1,000-W motor for Class 3 riding in the city plus a 60-mile battery for heading into the wild. But perhaps the most attractive feature is the relatively low ticket price.

Founded in 2018, CyCrown currently has a couple of folders, a cargo ebike and a 1,250-W fat-tire adventure bike in its product lineup. And now that all-terrain high-step model has been joined by the low-step CycVerve, which is aimed at urban commuters, folks who like to venture off the beaten track and fitness-focuses riders who enjoy the great outdoors.

The step-through aluminum-alloy frame has been chosen to open the motor-assisted adventure up to more riders than the company's high-step CycUltra might accommodate – "making it particularly beneficial for those wearing dresses or seniors with reduced flexibility and mobility."

The newest member of the family sports a 750-W rear-hub motor that peaks at 1,000 watts for 72 Nm (53 lb.ft) of torque. Five levels of pedal-assist are on tap up to 28 mph (45 km/h) plus a Shimano 7-speed gearset is included for more flexible ride choices, which will be particularly welcome when tackling inclines.

CyCrown says that the CycVerve is aimed at urban commuters looking to conquer the city streets with ease, outdoor adventurers venturing off the beaten tracks and fitness-focused riders who enjoy the great outdoors CyCrown

Powering the ride is a 748.8-Wh Li-ion downtube battery for more than 60 miles (96.5 km) of riding at the lowest PAS level. A full top-up using the supplied 54.6-V/2-A charger is reported to taken 4-5 hours. The mid-handlebar color display shows at-a-glance ride data, and sports a USB power port for keeping mobile gadgets juiced up while out and about.

The CycVerve benefits from a suspension fork and 4-inch-wide puncture-resistant fat tires wrapped around 26-inch wheels, which should help soak up the rough stuff. Hydraulic disc brakes make for "swift and natural stopping power."

Rounding out the key specs are a "mushy padded saddle" for ride comfort, front and rear lighting for improved visibility in daytime traffic as well as after-dark shenanigans, and a side kickstand for an easy park.

The low-step adventure bike has been safety certified to UL 2849 standards and is available now in four color options for US$1,099.99, with fenders and rear rack currently included in the ticket price. The short video below shows the ebike in action.

CYCROWN CycVerve E-Bike | Step-Through Ebike

Product page: CyCrown CycVerve