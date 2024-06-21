$1,100 low-step fat-tire ebike opens more routes to more riders
San Fran's CyCrown is looking to get more folks riding with a low-step fat-tire ebike that rolls with a 1,000-W motor for Class 3 riding in the city plus a 60-mile battery for heading into the wild. But perhaps the most attractive feature is the relatively low ticket price.
Founded in 2018, CyCrown currently has a couple of folders, a cargo ebike and a 1,250-W fat-tire adventure bike in its product lineup. And now that all-terrain high-step model has been joined by the low-step CycVerve, which is aimed at urban commuters, folks who like to venture off the beaten track and fitness-focuses riders who enjoy the great outdoors.
The step-through aluminum-alloy frame has been chosen to open the motor-assisted adventure up to more riders than the company's high-step CycUltra might accommodate – "making it particularly beneficial for those wearing dresses or seniors with reduced flexibility and mobility."
The newest member of the family sports a 750-W rear-hub motor that peaks at 1,000 watts for 72 Nm (53 lb.ft) of torque. Five levels of pedal-assist are on tap up to 28 mph (45 km/h) plus a Shimano 7-speed gearset is included for more flexible ride choices, which will be particularly welcome when tackling inclines.
Powering the ride is a 748.8-Wh Li-ion downtube battery for more than 60 miles (96.5 km) of riding at the lowest PAS level. A full top-up using the supplied 54.6-V/2-A charger is reported to taken 4-5 hours. The mid-handlebar color display shows at-a-glance ride data, and sports a USB power port for keeping mobile gadgets juiced up while out and about.
The CycVerve benefits from a suspension fork and 4-inch-wide puncture-resistant fat tires wrapped around 26-inch wheels, which should help soak up the rough stuff. Hydraulic disc brakes make for "swift and natural stopping power."
Rounding out the key specs are a "mushy padded saddle" for ride comfort, front and rear lighting for improved visibility in daytime traffic as well as after-dark shenanigans, and a side kickstand for an easy park.
The low-step adventure bike has been safety certified to UL 2849 standards and is available now in four color options for US$1,099.99, with fenders and rear rack currently included in the ticket price. The short video below shows the ebike in action.
Product page: CyCrown CycVerve
