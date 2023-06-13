Decathlon explores ebiking beyond the city limits with Magic Bike concept

French sporting goods retailer Decathlon has revealed a smart ebike concept called the Magic Bike 02 that's been designed for solo riding, bikepacking out of town, and taking a child along on the bike itself or seated in a funky trailer.

In addition to making and selling sporting and outdoor gear, Decathlon's catalog includes a bunch of budget-friendly ebikes and accessories that are produced under its own brands (such as B'Twin and Rockrider) as well as in collaboration with other companies (such as Aventon in the US).

Last year, the company explored a possible e-mobility future with the launch of the B'Twin Magic Bike Concept_01 – a low-step cargo carrier aimed at replacing the family car for some trips into town, and featuring keyless start, a mid-drive motor with automatic transmission and a modular 30/60/90-km battery, integrated display with smartphone connectivity, built-in lighting with turn signaling, front/back braking via a single lever, and front and rear cargo racks.

The Magic Bike 02 concept features a 50-km range extender battery strapped to the downtube Decathlon

Where the first concept was designed for life in the city, the recently revealed Magic Bike 02 trekking ebike concept can adapt to a rider's different journey needs – from a quick assisted roll around the block to a daily commute to a family trip out of the city.

As it's a concept and won't be offered for sale, ebike specs are in short supply but we do know that it features a mid-drive motor with regenerative braking and pedal-assist up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph). There's no mention of the capacity of the main battery but riders in for the long haul can strap an additional battery to the downtube for an extra 50 km (31 miles) of range.

A smartphone is mounted mid-handlebar to serve as the ebike's control center, and includes a Magic Mode route planner to ensure sufficient motor support is given during a trip while also taking battery capacity into account so that the system doesn't run out of juice before journey's end.

Decathlon has developed a child seat with a comfort-oriented honeycomb structure that can mount to the detachable rear rack or be installed in a dual-wheeled trailer out back to take the young explorer along for the ride. The compartment has pockets for stowing goodies, a weather shield can be deployed as necessary, and a kids bike can even be hitched to the back so that mini-you can cycle for sections of the route.

A child's bike can be hitched to the trailer, allowing an adventure-ready youngster to ride alongside the parent for part of the route Decathlon

New rear panniers sport large openings for quick access, while the front bag boasts insulated pockets to keep drinks and snacks cool, and can be used as a backpack when not secured to the front rack. Elsewhere, the ebike rolls on Pirelli Cinturato Gravel tires with tan sidewalls, comes to a stop with the help of disc brakes front and back, and features integrated lighting, full fenders and a double-leg kickstand.

As already mentioned, this concept won't go into production though aspects of its design may filter through to future Decathlon brand models.

