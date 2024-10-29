Smooth-lined, lightweight carbon ebike ready to fuel your adventure

Pedal-assist bikes can be a great way to ride farther and explore more, but many are much heavier than regular bikes. That's not the case with the upcoming Endorphin from Desiknio, which rides as a stealthy lightweight ebike that's "built for comfort and endurance."

The latest model from the premium ebike maker based in Granada, Spain, is built around a carbon step-over monocoque frame plus a carbon fork with 12-mm thru axle.

This helps the Endorphin – which joins the similarly themed Serotonin and Dopamine ebikes – to weigh in at just 12 kg (26.45 lb), making for a relatively nimble unpowered ride as well as a motor-assisted one.

The Mahle iX 250 battery has been integrated into the downtube for a slim, clean look. It can't be removed for charging indoors, but does offer up 50 km (31 miles) of riding at the lowest pedal-assist level. A bottle-shaped range extender can be optioned in to effectively double the range.

The Endorphin features a Mahle hub motor, a frame-integrated battery and 12-speed Shimano gears Desiknio

Desiknio has included a 250-W Mahle X20 rear-hub motor for 55 Nm (40.5 lb.ft) of torque and ride support up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph). Plus there's a 12-speed gearset for more flexible ride choices, which will be particularly welcome when faced with a steep incline.

The ebike lacks the kind of multi-function display found mounted to the handlebars of many competitors, but there is a controller installed on the top bar to select assistance level, activate the lights and turn on Bluetooth for connectivity to Mahle's MySmartBike app.

The Endorphin comes with a 100-lux Supernova V521s front light and a Supernova E3 at the rear Desiknio

The Endorphin comes in two similar-but-different flavors. You can opt for a flatbar model that's described as "perfect for high-speed urban riding and flat terrain adventures." This one features a Shimano XT 12-speed gearset, and rolls on Schwalbe G-One Speed tires. Or there's a dropbar version available "for those who seek an aerodynamic advantage and performance on varied terrains." This variant sports a Shimano GRX822 12-speed setup, and rides Pirelli Cinturato Classic gravel tires.

All other specs are shared between the two flavors, including hydraulic disc brakes with 160-mm rotors, and Supernova lighting front and back.

There's no word on whether the Endorphin will be available outside of Europe, though Desiknio has previously used its partnership with Stromer to sell its bikes in the US. The flatbar version is up for pre-order now priced at €5,895 (which converts to around US$6,355), while the dropbar configuration rides out for a hundred euros more.

Product page: Desiknio Endorphin