Mahle
German tier-one automotive parts supplier consistently making more than US$10 billion in annual sales. Mahle says at least one in two vehicles globally incorporate its products, which are also used in many other applications.
-
Tier-one auto parts supplier Mahle has announced a groundbreaking "superior continuous torque" motor for electric vehicles, capable of continuously pounding out more than 90 percent of its peak power without overheating – and it'll work without magnets.
-
German company Mahle says its new magnet-free, inductively-powered electric motor will be cheap, zero-maintenance and highly efficient across a broad range of operating conditions – without using any rare-earth metals at all.