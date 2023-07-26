1,250-hp quad-turbo modular engine will be world's most powerful V12

Zenvo Automotive is already known for building some of the world's most exotic, powerful hypercars, and it's about to step its game up to the next level. The Danish performance carmaker is teaming with powertrain specialist Mahle to create the world's most powerful road-going V12 engine, with sights on topping the current king by over 200 hp. As if that isn't enough muscle for any four wheels, the new 12-cylinder mill will feature in the center of a hybrid drive with over 1,800 hp of combined power, making for one of the world's most powerful cars, period.

Zenvo is preparing to officially leave the STs (and TSs) behind, launching a new halo with an actual name: Aurora. Ahead of a planned August world premiere, it has released some details about the four-figure powertrain on which it's working in partnership with Mahle. The heart of that hybrid drive will be a bespoke 6.6-liter flex-fuel V12 engine, which will rev its way to 9,800 rpm, hitting a 1,250-hp peak at 8,000 hp on the way to redline.

While the main focus of the new quad-turbocharged V12 is power and more power, Zenvo's work with Mahle will help it meet new Euro 7 emissions regulations. The engine will make use of Mahle's Jet Ignition technology to improve the combustion process and boost fuel economy. The new engine will also benefit from lightweight aluminum and carbon fiber construction and the ability to run on cleaner synthetic fuels in meeting both European and US emissions regulations.

The 6.6-liter V12 will combine quad turbocharging and Mahle's Jet Ignition combustion system Zenvo Automotive

To further boost the Aurora's overall fuel efficiency, Zenvo will add a 600-hp electric drive. In addition to a major power boost, the hybridized layout will give the car all-wheel drive traction and "futureproofed environmental credentials." No one will ever confuse a 100-unit seven-figure hypercar with overpowered V12 as an eco-friendly choice, but perhaps the Aurora will be able to do some light commuting on all-electric power to make up for its sheer misuse of energy when doing all-out track laps and high-speed mountain road climbs.

The Aurora will come built atop a modular chassis with carbon monocoque and carbon subframes. The engine is also being developed as a modular unit, foreshadowing the likelihood of additional Zenvo models with V6 and V8 derivatives.

Zenvo will offer the Aurora in both Agil (Agile) track and Tur (Tour) GT variants. It has said previously that the Tur will have a limited top speed clearing 400 km/h (249 mph).

We'll have more details on August 18, when the Aurora will make its world debut at The Quail, part of Monterey Car Week 2023.

Source: Zenvo