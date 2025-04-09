Thunderous jet-ignited V12 engine rolls out as world's most powerful

Remember the Mjølner? Not the mythical hammer of thunder from whence the name originated, but the equally earth-shaking V12 engine under development by Danish hypercar marque Zenvo. Welp, rip that "under development" tag clean off, as the first unit of the world's most powerful road-going V12 engine has been completed. The new quad-turbo 6.6-liter power plant will develop over 1,200 hp without violating the stricter emissions regulations coming into effect in the near future. And it will be just one of three motors powering Zenvo's latest hunk of four-wheel insanity.

The days of turning a blind eye to absolutely humiliating single-digit supercar fuel economies and dismal emissions figures while hyper-focusing on stupid levels of power and speed seem to be behind us, and we don't anticipate they'll be coming back. Truth be told, up until Zenvo resurfaced in 2023 with the first details about the Mjølner, we kind of thought the Danish nameplate died along with those times. But it's actually been locked deep in the workshop, developing an all-new hypercar called the Aurora that touts a hint of modern environmental sensibilities with next-gen levels of stupid power and speed.

The automaker formerly known for prancing out over 1,100 hp in 2008 announced on Friday it has completed the first hand-built Mjølner unit and will proceed with testing the new engine ahead of unleashing the a full Aurora prototype testing program later in 2025. With the assistance of four hot V-mounted turbochargers, the 6.6-liter 90-degree V12 is built to deliver up to 1,250 hp from just aft of the Aurora's two seat cockpit. It redlines at 9,800 rpm.

While it's plenty capable on its own, the quad-turbo Mjølner V12 will be assisted in producing power and extending onboard fuel supply by an electric drive system Zenvo

We suppose now that it's officially built, the Mjølner stakes a proper claim on the designation of "most powerful V12 engine ever built for a road-going car," officially swiping that jewelry off Aston Martin's trophy shelf. The latter need not mourn, though, as it still has bragging rights all these years later for putting out the most powerful naturally aspirated V12, a highly impressive feat all its own.

While the 6.5-liter Valkyrie engine from Cosworth was more closely related to F1 machines, Zenvo is careful to point out that its own world-beating V12 has been developed from the ground up for road car use. It promises an engine that walks the fine line between bone-rattling, face-mushing performance and approachable drivability, though we're not so sure many folks will be dailying the $2.8-million 1-of-100 Aurora around the neighborhood. Well, certainly no more than 100.

Zenvo has developed the Mjølner V12 in close cooperation with Mahle Powertrain, which integrated its Jet Ignition system into the build. That system swaps out the common spark plug ignition in favor of a pre-chamber spark configuration that fires out fast-moving jets of partially combusted material in multiple directions, creating a more diffuse ignition in the main chamber for faster and steadier combustion. The optimized combustion cuts down on emissions and betters fuel economy.

Mahle animates the system, which it's been developing and refining for the past decade, in the quick video below.

MAHLE Jet Ignition ® (MJI)

Ultimately, the Jet Ignition will help Zenvo's overpowered 12 cylinders meet stricter forthcoming emissions requirements. Further assisting it on the overall fuel economy end, the Aurora will use a hybrid configuration matched to each of two trims planned. The street-ready Tur will get a 600-hp pair of front-mounted electric motors for a full 1,850 angry, red-eyed horses ready to stampede forth over highway and curvy country byway. The track-focused Agil will lose one of those motors as it strips down for lighter, nimbler acrobatics around the twists and corners while still breathing a full 1,450 hp during maxed-out straightaway runs, a 200-hp bump over V12 alone that comes courtesy of a single rear-integrated e-machine.

Because what type of Nancy hypercar doesn't have at least a proper megawatt (1,341 hp) at the driver's disposal these days?

The Zenvo Aurora Tur will use a hybrid combination with mid-mounted V12 and front motors Zenvo

Looking ahead, it's T-minus until Zenvo releases the first audio of what's sure to be a deep-throated Mjølner soundtrack worthy of continuing the legacy of Thor's hammer.

"A key part of the Aurora program is around delivering an emotional connection for drivers and passengers, designed to stimulate the senses,” teases Jens Sverdrup, Zenvo chairman. “Sound and visceral drama is what Aurora will be all about, and the engine is a vital element in this, which we will turn up to 11. The next step will see – and hear! – it come to life, and it has been designed to deliver at every level."

Zenvo Aurora Agil and Tur Zenvo

According to a previous announcement Zenvo made in November, the completion of the V12 was to be the first major step in a busy 2025. Check. Next will come the dynamic debut of the Aurora prototype at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed in July. So that's when you can expect a chance to hear the Mjølner doing serious work, if not in an audio teaser floated out ahead of time. From there, the Aurora will go on a world tour with stops around Europe, the UK and the US, including another appearance at Monterey Car Week, where the initial prototype made its world premiere in 2023.

Zenvo also has bigger plans for the new V12, calling it a modular engine that will be adapted into different configurations for future car models. We look forward to seeing what it has in store.

Source: Zenvo