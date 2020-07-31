Ducati announces three folding ebikes

High-end motorcycle manufacturer Ducati recently raised a few eyebrows, when it unveiled both a mountain and an urban ebike. It's now taking things further, by announcing not one but three ebikes that fold.

All of the new folders have aluminum frames, and were designed by the company's Centro Stile Ducati branch. No weight figures, pricing, or component lists have been provided.

First up, being marketed under the straight-up Ducati brand name, is the Urban-E. It's the most stylish of the three, thanks to input from the well-known Italdesign Giugiaro group. Some of its features include integrated front and rear LED lighting, an LCD display that's built into the handlebar stem, a suspension fork, and beefy 20 x 4-inch tires that utilize a Kevlar lining to help guard against punctures.

It additionally sports a 378-Wh lithium battery that's integrated into a curved section of the top tube, bringing a motorcycle fuel tank to mind. Ducati hasn't stated its range per charge.

The Ducati Scrambler SCR-E Ducati

Next up, marketed under the Ducati Scrambler brand name, is the SCR-E. It features those same 20 x 4 tires and the suspension fork, along with a seatpost-integrated LED tail light that's automatically triggered by a "twilight sensor" in the LCD display. One charge of the bike's integrated 374.4-Wh battery should reportedly be good for a motor-assisted pedalling range of up to 70 km (43 mi).

And finally, there's the dual-suspension Ducati Scrambler SCR-E Sport. It adds a coil rear shock to the SCR-E design, swaps in faster, slicker road tires, and boosts the range to 80 km (50 mi) with its 468-Wh battery.

The Ducati Scrambler SCR-E Sport Ducati

The SCR-E and SCR-E Sport hit the market this July – they're available at Ducati dealers and via Italian company MT Distribution. Plans call for release of the Urban-E to follow in October.

Source: Ducati

