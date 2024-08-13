Pedal-by-wire cargo quad-cycle hauls 1,000 pounds like a tiny HD truck

Looking like a cross between a pedaled dump truck and a modern day motor carriage, the new Intelectra from German startup Dynamic Drives Giessen is a seriously muscular cargo mover for cities.

Its pickup truck-like bed swallows up to half a dozen Eurocrates and carries just under 1,000 lb (454 kg) of payload, allowing businesses to move serious hauls within a much smaller, cleaner footprint than a traditional delivery truck, electric or not.

The Intelectra was one of the true eye-wideners at last month's Eurobike show. It looks much less like a regular bike, trike or quadracycle than the other electric cargo-haulers that occupied the show floor, owing to a slightly forward-tilted 4-foot-long (1,215-mm) rear cargo box sitting inside a beefy aluminum frame. Those square aluminum tubes are stoutly supported at the corners by surprisingly tall, skinny plastic-rimmed wheels.

The Dynamic Drives Intelectra e-cargo quadricycle weighs 270 lb and carries up to 992 lb Dynamic Drives Giessen

The only part of the Intelectra that extends well past the 64-in (1,625-mm) wheelbase is the pedal drive, allowing the rider to sit upright in the full seat, grab hold of the side-mounted handlebars and muscle forward. An adjustable rear suspension can be tuned to the load to dial in a smooth, supported ride. The vessel carries up to 992 lb (450 kg), including the weight of the rider, and is designed to transport both passengers and cargo.

Of course, it's not solely leg power that drives the 270-lb (122-kg) Intelectra truck-cycle forward. In fact, leg power doesn't drive it directly at all.

Instead, the rider's pedaling power gets converted into up to 250 Watts of electrical power by a generator between the cranks. This nominally charges the 1,400-Wh+ battery that directs power to the pair of 125-W rear hub motors. The rider's pedaling strength and cadence control the motor output via an intelligent multi-controller system so that pedaling harder still makes the quad move faster, but it's all electronically operated.

The Intelectra includes a dual-handle front steering system and adjustable rear suspension Dynamic Drives Giessen

Dynamic Drives' powertrain configuration eliminates the need for chains, belts and other mechanical drivetrain components, helping to cut down on system wear and tear and maintenance requirements. The company estimates that the drive system can go for 30,000 km (18,640 miles) without maintenance.

As for its everyday usage, the Intelectra can travel up to 58 miles (93 km) per charge, depending on powertrain configuration and load. Its battery charges in roughly an hour and a half, minimizing downtime during the workday. Regenerative braking helps to maximize range during travel.

The standard Intelectra does not include a throttle for non-pedaled acceleration, and thus classifies as a pedelec bike with a top speed of 15.5 mph (25 km/h). Dynamic Drives says that it can equip the rig with a throttle for customers who request one, but that pushes it into the electric scooter category, requiring registration, license plates and a driver's license to operate legally.

Intelectra specs and features Dynamic Drives Giessen

While Dynamic Drives sells the Intelectra as a complete quad-cycle, the company also appears to be using it as an advertising vessel for the modular pedal-by-wire electric drive, which it calls the Intelectric Serial Hybrid System (SHS). By eliminating mechanical connections, the Intelectric drive is an ultra-versatile group of components designed not only for quads but also electric bikes and trikes.

Bike builders can enjoy freedom in placing one or more motors and battery packs around their individual frame designs, and Dynamic Drives says that it can customize the specs of the system to each large-volume buyer's requirements.

Dynamic Drivers offers an accessory canopy that creates a high-tech modern buggy Dynamic Drives Giessen

Dynamic Drives plans to begin deliveries this fall (Northern Hemisphere). It is currently accepting inquiries from both private consumers and businesses for the Intelectra bikes, which start at €9,250 (about US$10,171) before selecting one or two batteries and options. Available add-ons include a passenger bench for one to two people, a tonneau cover for security, and a covered canopy that makes the Intelectra look very much like a covered wagon for the 21st century.

In addition to the large model described, Dynamic Drives also offers an even bigger, badder XL and has shown photos of a smaller medium version out testing.

Source: Dynamic Drives Giessen

