© 2023 New Atlas
Bicycles

Tiny electric bike pump ensures you're never left with a flat

By Bronwyn Thompson
July 27, 2023
Tiny electric bike pump ensures you're never left with a flat
View 5 Images
1/5
The pump is compatible with common valves
2/5
The pump is compatible with common valves
3/5
4/5
After you pump your tires, you can clean your camera
5/5
After you pump your tires, you can clean your camera
View gallery - 5 images

Pitched as the world’s lightest tire inflator, the electronic Mini Pump is just the kind of handy gadget that you’ll want to take along for the ride. At just 115 g (4 oz) and not much bigger than an AirPods storage case, the electronic pump can be used on bicycle tires, motorcycles and sports equipment.

With a 350-mAh rechargeable battery, it can be fully charged in 25 minutes via a USB-C cable. Then, it can inflate a road bike tire to 80 psi in 70 seconds. And, not that you’d generally require it, but its charge can last up to 90 minutes of continuous use. It has three inflating modes and is compatible with Schrader, Presta, and Dunlop valves, as well as needle valves for balls (however, you'll need to get these valves separately).

The pump is compatible with common valves
The pump is compatible with common valves

For motorcycles, it’ll take the tires from air to 100 psi in 150 seconds. Given its electric-driven air pump, it can also be used to clean dust out of electronics such as camera bodies.

There are a couple of small downsides: while long-lasting, the battery cannot be replaced; and you have to guess tire pressure by ‘feel’, with the creators saying future models at some point will have a psi display incorporated into the design.

After you pump your tires, you can clean your camera
After you pump your tires, you can clean your camera

However at HK$540 (around US$69), the Mini Pump is still a worthy investment that’ll easily slip into even the smallest of bike toolkits.

Currently a campaign on Kickstarter, where it’s far exceeded its pledge goal, the Mini Pump can be bought solo or in groups of two, three or four, and the creators expect shipping to commence in October 2023 if all goes to plan.

The one-button tire inflation can be seen in this video below.

Mini Pump

Source: Kickstarter

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

BicyclesBicycleMotorcycleMotorcycle Gearbike toolsToolsPumpTiresOutdoors
No comments
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn has always loved words and animals, and she has the journalism and zoology degrees to prove it. After more than 20 years as a writer and editor, the former music journalist went back to university to build on her passion for wildlife and conservation with a Bachelor of Zoology, which unlocked two new loves: sharing animal facts at any opportunity and getting others excited about science. Particularly interested in neuroscience, genetics, animal behavior and evolutionary biology, Bronwyn has found a happy home at New Atlas, coming on board in February 2023.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!