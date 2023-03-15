Dual-battery M20 ebike rolls with moto looks for 90+ miles

Though many ebikes blur the lines between a pedal-assist two-wheeler and a small electric motorcycle, most have the look of a traditional bike. Others prefer to thoroughly embrace the moto vibe, and the latest to join the gang is the M20 from China's Engwe.

"We want to provide our customers with the best possible riding experience and solutions, and the M20 is a perfect example of this," said Rocky Huang, product director at Shenzhen's Engwe, which has been in the e-mobility business since 2014, and has distribution hubs in the US and Europe. "With its powerful motor and long cruising range, riders can easily explore longer trips, while its streamlined design and speed-boost technology empower riders to soar through their journeys with ease."

The M20 rolls with a moto-styled 6061 aluminum alloy frame sporting a 13-Ah Li-ion battery pack mounted to the downtube for up to 47 miles (75.6 km) of per-charge riding at the lowest power mode. A second 13-Ah battery can be optioned in though, which is attached to the top tube for a combined range of up to 94 miles.

Rider heights between 5 and 6.8 ft (155 - 210 cm) are supported, the ebike has a max load capacity of 264.5 lb (120 kg), and it ships with a rack bag – which will need to give up its spot on the top tube if the dual battery configuration is selected at checkout.

The M20 moto-styled ebike rolls on 20-inch wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires, offers a throttle-only mode, features a dual LED headlight and comes with a carbon fiber rack bag Engwe

The 750-W rear-hub motor (1,000 W peak) produces 55 Nm (40.5 lb,ft) of torque for tackling inclines of up to 10 degrees, and provides pedal-assist up to 28 mph (45 km/h). A Shimano 7-speed gearset is included, and riders can get a push at the lights or save their legs by twisting the throttle.

The hydraulic suspension fork and rear air shock should help to smooth out uneven terrain, working with 20-inch wheels wearing 4-inch all-terrain fat tires. Stopping power is provided by mechanical disc brakes with 160-mm rotors.

The M20 features not one but two moto-styled LED headlights plus a small rear light. There's a LCD display for at-a-glance ride data, including speed, power level and battery status. And full fenders and a side kickstand also go along for the ride.

Cheekily pitched as an affordable Super73 alternative, the M20 is available now in black, white or green with a 13-Ah single battery for US$1,299.99 or in the dual-battery configuration for $1,599.99. The video below has more.

Product page: Engwe M20