Fat-tire folding ebike gives budget adventurers the power to explore

Budget-friendly e-mobility company Engwe has rolled out a fat-tire folding adventure ebike with full suspension that can be hauled to the foot of the hills in the SUV's trunk, before unfolding and tapping into the Engine Pro 2.0's 1,200 watts of peak motor grunt.

Shenzhen's Engwe Bikes is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, having been set up by biking enthusiasts looking to offer quality rides at affordable prices.

"In its decade of development, Engwe has assembled a design and research team boasting over 100 patents, along with an annual investment of up to 3,000,000 US dollars in research and development, keeping Engwe at the forefront of electric biking technology," said the company in a press statement. "With products spanning over 40 countries and regions worldwide, Engwe has delivered enjoyable riding experiences to over 2,000,000 riders."

Back in 2021, the company unleashed a somewhat huge folding adventure ebike confusingly called the Engine Pro – with a 1,000-W peak motor, 768-Wh battery, cadence sensor, full suspension and chunky fat tires. A more powerful next-generation has now been launched.

The Engine Pro 2.0 is built around a boxy 6061 aluminum-alloy folding frame, with the sizable ebike tipping the scales with a gross weight of 87.7 lb (39.8 kg). That's quite a heft out of the trunk of the SUV or truck bed before unfolding in three steps from 40.9 x 21.6 x 33-inch (104 x 55 x 84-cm) dimensions and heading off to explore the wilderness.

The Engine Pro 2.0 measures 40.9 x 21.6 x 33 inches when folded, and weighs in at 87.7 lb - including the battery Engwe

Once on the dirt, uneven terrain is absorbed by a suspension fork and a mid-positioned shock linked to the rear. There's a rear cargo rack for hauling essentials too, with the ebike able to handle a max load of 330 lb (150 kg) – including the rider.

Powering the ride is a 750-W rear-hub motor that peaks at 1,200 watts and produces 75 Nm (55 lb.ft) of hill-climbing torque. Pedal-assist is available up to 28 mph (45 km/h) courtesy of a responsive torque sensor boasting "an exclusive algorithm" at the bracket, or 20 mph with throttle only. And you'll be able to tap into Shimano Altus 8-speed shifting for more flexibility in the ups and downs.

The battery has been boosted to a 52-V/832-Wh Li-ion pack that's reckoned good for up to 68 miles (109 km) of per-charge riding or 30 miles without pedaling. A mid-handlebar color LCD display shows key ride data. Rounding out the key specs are 20-inch rims wrapped in 4-inch-wide fat tires, hydraulic brakes, LED lighting, fenders front and back, and a side kickstand.

The Engwe Engine Pro 2.0 is available now for US$1,299. The video below has more.

Introducing ENGINE PRO 2.0 | 75Nm High Torque Outdoor Adventure Folding E-bike

Product page: Engine Pro 2.0