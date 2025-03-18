Full-squish fat-tire e-hauler offers smooth riding over road and rough

Budget e-mobility brand Engwe has taken the wraps off the latest generation of its compact L20 fat-tire ebike. The dual-suspension compact hauler can be collapsed down for between-ride transport in the trunk, and comes in hub-drive and mid-drive variants.

The L20 3.0 Series rides out with a hub-motor model called the Boost and a mid-drive flavor dubbed the Pro. Since they've both launched in Europe first, the motors are each rated at 250 watts for pedal-assist to 25 km/h (15.5 mph) – though this figure will grow for the US market (the second-generation model rocked a 1,125-W peak motor, for example).

As the name suggests, the Boost variant comes with thumb-activated boost mode that taps into the motor's 75 Nm (55 lb.ft) of torque for a clean get-away. The 648-Wh battery is made up of 21700 cells to European safety standards, and offers a per-charge range of 120 km (74.5 miles) at the lowest PAS level. Engwe claims that this is real-world tested, and reports that the range goes down to 85 km if using the highest of five PAS modes. Quick 2-hour top-ups are available via the included 8-A charger.

The L20 3.0 Boost features a rear-hub motor and 120-km per-charge battery Engwe

This step-over model tips the scales at 33.2 kg (73.2 lb) and is able to haul up to 150 kg (330 lb) including the rider and whatever is mounted to the rear rack. A suspension fork with 30 mm of travel combines with the rear shock to absorb as much as 90% of vibrations from uneven terrain, doubtless helped along by the 3-inch fat tires wrapped around the ebike's 20-inch wheels.

The 3.5-inch LED mid-positioned handlebar display offers Bluetooth connectivity for app control potential. Stopping power is provided by dual-piston hydraulic disc brakes with 180-mm rotors. The low-step ebike benefits from a 7-speed Shimano Tourney gearset for more flexible ride options, and comes with an integrated 30-lux headlight and braking tail-light.

The L20 3.0 Pro model has similar features to the Boost, but is built around a 250-W mid-drive motor for 100 Nm (73.75 lb.ft) of torque – again, this motor rating will be bumped up for the US version if/when it lands. It also comes with a larger battery made with Samsung cells for up to 140 km (87 miles) of real-world riding at PAS1, or 96 km (60 miles) at PAS5.

The L20 3.0 Series ebikes can fold down to a fraction of their size for between-ride transport in the trunk Engwe

There's an IoT module included for GPS tracking, 4G and Bluetooth. And it rolls a little lighter at 32.8 kg (72.3 lb) but still has a maximum load capacity of 150 kg.

The Boost and Pro models that make up the L20 3.0 Series have launched in Europe this week. We've no word on US availability or pricing at this time, but previous L20 ebikes have been released over the pond so this third generation will likely follow suit.

The L20 3.0 Boost is available with a €1,399 price tag when it rolls out early next month, though pre-order customers can shave €100 off that by getting in before the end of March. Similarly, the L20 3.0 Pro flavor retails for €1,799 but can be had for €100 less if ordered early.

Product pages: L20 3.0 Boost, L20 3.0 Pro