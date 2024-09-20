200-mile fat-tire cargo ebike aims for the long haul

Cargo ebikes are often pitched as alternatives to the family car, but limited range can be tiresome. If you'd rather be riding than charging, Engwe has launched a fat-tire model that could provide motor assist for more than 200 miles before needing a top up.

"Engwe's mission is to help people to find and achieve a new way for short trip, said the company's product director. "The LE20, the longest-range cargo ebike on the market, was designed to make commuting hassle-free – eliminating traffic jams, parking fees, and fuel costs."

Powering the ride is a 750-W rear-hub motor that's reported to peak at 1,300 watts, for 75 Nm (55 lb.ft) of torque and pedal-assist to 28 mph. There's a torque sensor at the bracket for more responsive motor assist, plus the option to roll without pedaling up to 20 mph courtesy of the included throttle.

The European version has been treated to a mid-drive motor that produces 100 NM of torque and rides to a top speed of 25 km/h. Either way, a Shimano 7-speed gearset is included for ride flexibility.

The LE20 cargo ebike is rated to haul up to 440 lb Engwe

The LE20 can be optioned with two 48-V/19.2-Ah batteries certified to EN15194 and UL 2849 safety standards. That makes for a total capacity of 1,844 Wh and per-charge pedal-assist of up to 211 miles (the European flavor can eke a little more from the battery for up to 350 km).

That's if you stick to the lowest PAS level for the whole ride though, and the total load (including rider) is under 165 lb (75 kg) – the more work the motor has to do, the quicker the battery will run of juice and the sooner you'll need to find a wall outlet. But the same is true for all ebikes, making that potential range quite a tempting metric.

An optional 8-A fast charger is available that could top up both batteries in around 4-6 hours. And the ebike's color display mid-handlebar offers quick status checks, which can pair with a mobile app for more control and insights.

The LE20 cargo ebike is powered by a 1,300-watt (peak) rear-hub motor in the US, or a 100-Nm mid-drive in Europe Engwe

The cargo bike is built around a 6061 aluminum frame in gray or blue, which comes with a rear rack and wheel boards to protect cargo or passenger. On its own, the LE20 tips the scales at 81.1 lb (36.8 kg) and is reported capable of hauling up to 440 lb (200 kg), including the rider.

A suspension fork works with the 3-inch puncture-resistant fat tires wrapped around the ebike's 20-inch wheels to help absorb uneven terrain. Stopping power is provided by hydraulic disc brakes with 180-mm rotors. And integrated lighting includes a braking tail-light with turn signaling.

The Engwe LE20 "Super Range" cargo ebike is priced at US$1,300 for the single battery model, and $1,699 for dual batteries and the chance to roll for more than 200 miles. European riders will have to wait until next month for the pre-order period to start. Accessories such as racks, panniers, padded seats and rails are also optionally available.

Product page: LE20