Dual-battery fatbike enables full-squish wild riding for 160 miles

Moto-inspired ebikes are a popular choice among adventurous types looking for something a little different than the average commuter. Budget bike maker Engwe has updated its M20 model "to enhance performance, comfort and safety" – with a 160-mile dual battery setup stealing the show.

The overall aesthetic is a familiar one of course, we've covered a bunch of similar-looking rides that follow the tire tracks of Super73 over the years. "In response to user core feedback and the overwhelming success of the M20, Engwe has introduced the M20 2.0 with a series of thoughtful upgrades under the concept of Double Is Better Than Single," the company explained in a press statement.

The update party kicks off with an increase in battery capacity to a total of 1,622-Wh for the dual-battery setup (an increase from 1,248-Wh), which translates to an estimated per-charge range of 162 miles (260 km) at the lowest power mode or 63 miles (101 km) on throttle only. The power system has been boosted from 48 volts to 52 V too.

Stopping power has moved from mechanical to hydraulic brakes with 180-mm rotors, and Engwe says that the hydraulic rear suspension has been enhanced for improved comfort, which works with the suspension fork to absorb the rough stuff. The new ebike also benefits from a new color display with better visibility.

The moto-inspired M20 2.0 features full suspension, fat tires, dual headlights and a 1,200-W peak motor Engwe Bikes

Elsewhere, generation 2.0 features a 750-W hub motor that peaks at 1,200 watts for 75 Nm (55.3 lb.ft) of torque and pedal-assist up to 28 mph (45 km/h). A Shimano 7-speed gearset offers a more flexible ride experience than single-speed moto-inspired competitors.

The ebike rolls over various surfaces courtesy of 4-inch-wide fat tires wrapped around 20-inch wheels, and sports the same funky double headlights and braking tail-lights for daytime visibility in traffic and after-dark rides into the wild.

The M20 2.0 carries a suggested retail price of US$1,499 for the dual-battery configuration, but Engwe is running a launch promo that offers a $250 discount until July 21 (though if you miss that window, you could still qualify for a $200 discount until August 10). The ebike can be had with a single battery for $1,299 (or $1,099 for early birds). The video below has more.

Introducing ENCWE M20 2.0 | A Moped-styled Ebike Offering Double Performance

Product page: Engwe M20 2.0