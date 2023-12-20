Erik Buell's Fuell brand launches tasty fat-tire full-squish Folld-1 ebike

The e-mobility company founded by acclaimed motorcycle designer Erik Buell is rolling into the folding ebike space with an off-road-ready model called the Folld-1 that rides for 70 miles with full suspension and funky fat tires.

The Folld-1 is the fourth ebike in Fuell's range, and follows crowdfunding efforts for the Flluid-1 in 2019 and the Flluid-2/3 earlier this year. The company also has an electric motorcycle in its product catalog, which is called the Fllow.

The latest model has been designed "for urban commuting and outdoor adventures alike" and sports a Bafang 750-W rear-hub motor that's good for 85 Nm (62.6 lb.ft) of torque, and provides pedal-assist over five levels up to 20 mph (the 250-W EU model is limited to 25 km/h). The ebike also comes packing a Shimano Altus 8-speed gearset for flexible ride options, which will doubtless be appreciated when faced with steep inclines.

The one-piece magnesium-alloy frame folds for between-ride transport in the truck of a car Fuell

The electronics get juiced from a 720-Wh removable battery rocking Samsung cells, with Fuell reporting up to 70 miles (112.6 km) of per-charge range at the lowest assistance level, or 30 miles on thumb throttle only. A color display shows the rider key ebike data while on the move.

The ebike is built around a folding magnesium-alloy frame for transport or storage ease, though Fuell doesn't specify collapsed dimensions. It sports a rear rack rated to carry 22 lb (~10 kg) of gear. A suspension fork with 80 mm of travel plus a MTB rear shock offering 125 mm of travel should make for smoother travel over the rough stuff, helped by 20-inch spokeless wheels wearing 4-inch-wide CST fat tires. Tektro HD-E350 hydraulic disc brakes provide stopping power.

The Folld-1 weighs in at a hefty 82.5 lb (37.4 kg), including the battery, and commands a list price of US$2,495, but is currently available to order as an introductory offer for $1,995.

