Eunorau takes to the streets with affordable mid-drive commuter ebike

A year after launching a successful Indiegogo funding campaign for a dual-motor fat-tire ebike called the Defender S, e-mobility company Eunorau is back with a mid-drive, torque-sensing ride designed for city commutes and urban exploration.

The company says that the D6 was developed to offer normally expensive mid-drive, torque sensing performance at the same sort of price as a hub-drive ebike.

It features an Eunorau-branded 250-W mid-mounted motor for 60 Nm (44.2 lb.ft) of torque, and rather than the on/off functionality provided by a cadence sensor, the D6 features torque sensing that measures power at the pedal for smoother assistance from the motor.

The US version provides pedal assist up to 32 km/h (20 mph). You can of course go faster than that, but you'll be rolling along under your own leg power, and there's no throttle for motoring along without putting in some effort but the inclusion of either a nine or 11-speed Shimano drivetrain does allow for ride flexibility. An EU flavor of the D6 will provide assistance from the motor up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph) in line with local regulations.

Eunorau has integrated the removable 360-Wh battery into the downtube of the aluminum alloy frame (which has been treated to smooth welds for a cast look and has the cabling routed internally to maintain smooth lines) for a per-charge cruising range of between 50 and 75 km (31 to 46.6 miles).

The LCD smart display mounted mid-handlebar shows charge level, assist level, speed and distance but riders can get more from the companion mobile app, which offers additional nuggets like calories burned, lighting controls and social media networking.

Elsewhere, the D6 rides on black alloy rims wrapped in CST 700x28c road tires, stopping power comes from hydraulic disc brakes, two frame sizes are available along with four color options, and the whole shebang tips the scales at 18 kg (39.6 lb).

Eunorau is currently raising funds on Indiegogo, where pledges start at US$1,199 for a nine-speed version with a flat handlebar at the time of writing. There's also an 11-speed model with a drop handlebar for $1,499. If all goes to plan with the remainder of the already-funded campaign, shipping is estimated to start in September.

Source: Eunorau