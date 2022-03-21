© 2022 New Atlas
Bicycles

Eunorau takes to the streets with affordable mid-drive commuter ebike

By Paul Ridden
March 21, 2022
Eunorau takes to the streets w...
The Eunorau D6 was developed to bring normally expensive mid-drive, torque sensing performance to an ebike in the same sort of price range as a hub-drive model
The Eunorau D6 was developed to bring normally expensive mid-drive, torque sensing performance to an ebike in the same sort of price range as a hub-drive model
View 6 Images
The Eunorau D6 was developed to bring normally expensive mid-drive, torque sensing performance to an ebike in the same sort of price range as a hub-drive model
1/6
The Eunorau D6 was developed to bring normally expensive mid-drive, torque sensing performance to an ebike in the same sort of price range as a hub-drive model
The D6 features a 250-W mid-drive motor with torque sensor for smoother, more responsive pedal assist
2/6
The D6 features a 250-W mid-drive motor with torque sensor for smoother, more responsive pedal assist
Riders can dive into ebike status and stats via the mobile app, but also check calories burned, engage in social networking and apply over-the-air firmware updates
3/6
Riders can dive into ebike status and stats via the mobile app, but also check calories burned, engage in social networking and apply over-the-air firmware updates
The D6 features an aluminum alloy frame with smooth welds for a cast look
4/6
The D6 features an aluminum alloy frame with smooth welds for a cast look
The modest 360-Wh frame-integrated battery is reckoned good for a per-charge range of up to 75 km
5/6
The modest 360-Wh frame-integrated battery is reckoned good for a per-charge range of up to 75 km
A nine or 11-speed drivetrain is included for ride flexibility
6/6
A nine or 11-speed drivetrain is included for ride flexibility
View gallery - 6 images

A year after launching a successful Indiegogo funding campaign for a dual-motor fat-tire ebike called the Defender S, e-mobility company Eunorau is back with a mid-drive, torque-sensing ride designed for city commutes and urban exploration.

The company says that the D6 was developed to offer normally expensive mid-drive, torque sensing performance at the same sort of price as a hub-drive ebike.

It features an Eunorau-branded 250-W mid-mounted motor for 60 Nm (44.2 lb.ft) of torque, and rather than the on/off functionality provided by a cadence sensor, the D6 features torque sensing that measures power at the pedal for smoother assistance from the motor.

The US version provides pedal assist up to 32 km/h (20 mph). You can of course go faster than that, but you'll be rolling along under your own leg power, and there's no throttle for motoring along without putting in some effort but the inclusion of either a nine or 11-speed Shimano drivetrain does allow for ride flexibility. An EU flavor of the D6 will provide assistance from the motor up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph) in line with local regulations.

The D6 features a 250-W mid-drive motor with torque sensor for smoother, more responsive pedal assist
The D6 features a 250-W mid-drive motor with torque sensor for smoother, more responsive pedal assist

Eunorau has integrated the removable 360-Wh battery into the downtube of the aluminum alloy frame (which has been treated to smooth welds for a cast look and has the cabling routed internally to maintain smooth lines) for a per-charge cruising range of between 50 and 75 km (31 to 46.6 miles).

The LCD smart display mounted mid-handlebar shows charge level, assist level, speed and distance but riders can get more from the companion mobile app, which offers additional nuggets like calories burned, lighting controls and social media networking.

The D6 features an aluminum alloy frame with smooth welds for a cast look
The D6 features an aluminum alloy frame with smooth welds for a cast look

Elsewhere, the D6 rides on black alloy rims wrapped in CST 700x28c road tires, stopping power comes from hydraulic disc brakes, two frame sizes are available along with four color options, and the whole shebang tips the scales at 18 kg (39.6 lb).

Eunorau is currently raising funds on Indiegogo, where pledges start at US$1,199 for a nine-speed version with a flat handlebar at the time of writing. There's also an 11-speed model with a drop handlebar for $1,499. If all goes to plan with the remainder of the already-funded campaign, shipping is estimated to start in September.

Source: Eunorau

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

BicyclesIndiegogoebikesCityMobilityurban transport
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!