Shimano drives adventure-ready Explorer Peak fat-tire ebike

Fezzari Bicycles has offered a first look at an upcoming carbon fat-tire ebike called the Explorer Peak that's designed to provide motor assist when attacking everything "from bustling urban streets to sandy beaches and even snow-covered trails."

The 2024 Explorer Peak was revealed at the recent Overland & Outdoor Event at Fezzari HQ in Lindon, Utah, and will be available in two configurations.

Rocking a full carbon frame in four size options, the Elite edition is priced at US$5,499. The bottom bracket is home to a Shimano EP801 mid-drive motor that isn't matched with a Shimano battery but a 720-Wh downtube unit from Darfon – though configurations with 835 watt-hours capacity are promised. And there's a SRAM GX Eagle 12-speed gearset onboard too.

The Explorer Peak Elite edition gets pedal-assist from a Shimano EP801 mid-drive motor, while the Comp configuration has an EP600 Fezzari Bicycles

Confusingly, the given specs list a rigid carbon fork but the promo renders show a suspension fork. Either way, the 27.5-inch wheels sporting 4.5-inch-wide Maxxis Colossus fat tires should soak up some of the bumps along the way. Stopping power shapes up with TRP Trail EVO hydraulic disc brakes with 180-mm rotors, there's a TransX dropper seat post with a WTB Volt saddle, plus a 780-mm-wide alloy flatbar ending in Ergon grips.

The Comp configuration looks about the same, but rolls with a EP600 motor, Shimano CUES 11-speed cassette and TRP Slate brakes. This one is priced at $4,599.

The Explorer Peak is scheduled for launch in early 2024. Folks who pre-order now could save $200 on the retail price.

