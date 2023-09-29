© 2023 New Atlas
Shimano drives adventure-ready Explorer Peak fat-tire ebike

By Paul Ridden
September 29, 2023
The Explorer Peak is up for pre-order now, with shipping expected to start in early 2024
The Explorer Peak is up for pre-order now, with shipping expected to start in early 2024
The Explorer Peak is up for pre-order now, with shipping expected to start in early 2024
The Explorer Peak's full carbon frame, shown here with a rigid carbon fork
The Explorer Peak's full carbon frame, shown here with a rigid carbon fork
The Explorer Peak Elite edition gets pedal-assist from a Shimano EP801 mid-drive motor, while the Comp configuration has an EP600
The Explorer Peak Elite edition gets pedal-assist from a Shimano EP801 mid-drive motor, while the Comp configuration has an EP600
The Explorer Peak rocking a suspension fork and 4.5-inch-wide Maxxis fat tires
The Explorer Peak rocking a suspension fork and 4.5-inch-wide Maxxis fat tires
Fezzari Bicycles has offered a first look at an upcoming carbon fat-tire ebike called the Explorer Peak that's designed to provide motor assist when attacking everything "from bustling urban streets to sandy beaches and even snow-covered trails."

The 2024 Explorer Peak was revealed at the recent Overland & Outdoor Event at Fezzari HQ in Lindon, Utah, and will be available in two configurations.

Rocking a full carbon frame in four size options, the Elite edition is priced at US$5,499. The bottom bracket is home to a Shimano EP801 mid-drive motor that isn't matched with a Shimano battery but a 720-Wh downtube unit from Darfon – though configurations with 835 watt-hours capacity are promised. And there's a SRAM GX Eagle 12-speed gearset onboard too.

Confusingly, the given specs list a rigid carbon fork but the promo renders show a suspension fork. Either way, the 27.5-inch wheels sporting 4.5-inch-wide Maxxis Colossus fat tires should soak up some of the bumps along the way. Stopping power shapes up with TRP Trail EVO hydraulic disc brakes with 180-mm rotors, there's a TransX dropper seat post with a WTB Volt saddle, plus a 780-mm-wide alloy flatbar ending in Ergon grips.

The Comp configuration looks about the same, but rolls with a EP600 motor, Shimano CUES 11-speed cassette and TRP Slate brakes. This one is priced at $4,599.

The Explorer Peak is scheduled for launch in early 2024. Folks who pre-order now could save $200 on the retail price.

Product page: Fezzari Explorer Peak

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

