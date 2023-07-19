Pinion-packing Swiss city ebike rocks the soul of a mountainbike

Swiss ebike maker Flyer has launched a new model called the Goroc TR:X that's designed for city and urban commutes, while also being a dedicated full-squish off-roader and capable bikepacking tourer.

The Goroc TR:X is built around a sporty carbon/aluminum frame with a Suntour suspension fork and X-Fusion rear shock connected to four-link setup to help smooth out whatever uneven terrain it encounters. It's reported to weigh around 30 kg (66 lb) with the battery, and is significantly lighter without. There's a rear rack installed for hauling up to 15 kg (33 lb) of gear, and the maximum load capacity is 150 kg (330 lb).

The ebike rolls on 29-inch wheels wearing Schwalbe Johnny Watts 2.35-inch tires, with stopping power provided by Tektro TRP C2.3 disc brakes with 203-mm rotors. When bustling city streets are left behind for challenging off-road adventures, the dropper seatpost whips the Selle Royal saddle out of the way during steep descents and pops back again when needed.

Flyer has opted to power the ride with a Pinion 600-W (peak) mid-drive motor featuring an integrated 12-speed electronic gearbox. Smart.Shift is onboard to automatically deliver the right amount of assist up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph) – four pedal-assist modes are available to the rider, plus walk-assist.

The TR:X uses a Gates Carbon Belt Drive CDX for a low-maintenance and quieter ride, and the motor delivers 85 Nm (62.6 lb.ft) of torque. And a 700-Wh battery is available now, with a range extender reportedly coming next year.

Daylight visibility in traffic or after-dark shenanigans are helped along by a 100-lux headlight and tail-light, the rider can check ebike status via a 2-inch color display, and full fenders and a kickstand are included too.

The TR:X's versatility comes at quite a high price, rolling out in a choice of two frame colors for a starting price of €8,699 (that converts to around US$9,735).

Product page: Flyer Goroc TR:X