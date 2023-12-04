Hybrid commuter ebike gains integrated display, battery boost

Last year, UK-based Gin ebikes launched a budget-friendly commuter sporting quality components called the X. Now the company has announced an update to the formula that sees the addition of an in-handlebar display and a bigger battery.

Launched as a sibling to the Gin X rather than a replacement, the update comes with much the same feature set as the original but commands a slightly higher price tag.

For the extra money, you get a 52-V/666-Wh "Tesla-grade" downtube battery that's reckoned good for up to 150 miles of per-charge pedal-assist at the lowest support level. And rather than a monochrome LCD display mounted to the handlebar, Gin has installed a sleek new integrated display that shows speed, PAS level, distance, remaining battery charge and whether cruise control has been activated.

The integrated display shows key ride metrics including remaining charge, speed and distance Gin

Elsewhere, it's familiar territory. The ebike is built around the same 6061 alloy frame rocking a lockout suspension fork for terrain absorption. It rolls with a 250-W Bafang hub motor for pedal-assist to 15.5 mph (25 km/h), there are seven Shimano Altus gears too, it rides on 27.5-inch wheels wrapped in hybrid puncture-resistant tires, and Zoom hydraulic brakes are included "for superior stopping power."

The Gin X ebike with integrated display has a list price of £1,590, but is currently on sale for £1,190 (which converts to about US$1,500). A padded saddle, anti-theft alarm, helmet, pannier bag and more are included in the ticket price. The video below has more.

🌟 Introducing GIN X E-Bike with an Integrated Display 🚴‍♀️ Revolution in E-Biking 💡

Product page: Gin X with integrated display