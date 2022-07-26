© 2022 New Atlas
Gin X ebike aims for affordable premium in the city and beyond

By Paul Ridden
July 26, 2022
The Gin X is designed to punch above its relatively modest price tag
The Gin X features a 250-W Bafang geared rear-hub motor for up to 15.5 mph of pedal-assist over five power levels
The Gin X comes with a 615-Wh frame-integrated battery that's reckoned good for more than 75 miles of motor-assist riding
The Gin X features a mid-step aluminum alloy frame suitable for riders between 5.3 and 6.2 ft in height
The Gin X's adjustable suspension fork with lockout should help smooth out some of the bumps on the road and off
The Gin X was launched in May, and is now available to buy for £999 (or £1,099 with a rear rack and pannier)
UK-based Gin has launched a capable-looking commuter ebike rocking quality components that's versatile enough to handle weekend trail adventures too. The flagship X packs in a Bafang hub motor, 75+ mile battery, adjustable suspension and all-terrain tires for under £1,000.

The company was founded in 2021 with the aim of building a premium ebike with an affordable price tag, and the Gin X is the result.

It's built around a 6061 aluminum alloy frame with an angled top tube for easy stand-over at the lights, and can accommodate riders between 5.31 and 6.26 ft (1.62 - 1.91 m) in height.

Gin has selected a 250-W Bafang geared rear-hub motor to power pedal-assist up to 15.5 mph (25 km/h) over five power levels, in line with UK/EU regulations, though unlocking the motor could get off-roaders up to 32 mph (52 km/h), and there's a thumb throttle too. Plus a Shimano 7-speed mechanical drivetrain with an Altus derailleur is cooked in for ride flexibility.

The ebike's 48-V, 615-Wh downtube-integrated battery is made up of "Tesla-grade" 21700 cells and is reckoned good for more than 75 miles (120 km) of riding for every three to six hours on charge.

The Gin X rolls on 27.5-inch rims wrapped in 2.1-inch-wide all-terrain CST Jack Rabbit tires, benefits from an adjustable suspension fork with lockout, and stopping power is provided by Zoom hydraulic brakes front and back.

There's a monochrome LCD display mid-handlebar for key ride metrics, a "high-lumen" LED headlight plus a tail-light are included, front and rear fenders should help with splashback while a supplied single kickstand should keep the 41-lb (19-kg) commuting trail-hugger upright when parked.

The company ships to UK and European customers, and the Gin X is priced at a very reasonable £999 (which converts to around US$1,200) on its own, or £1,099 with a rear rack and pannier bag included. The video below has more.

Introducing..

Product page: Gin X

