Gin X ebike aims for affordable premium in the city and beyond

UK-based Gin has launched a capable-looking commuter ebike rocking quality components that's versatile enough to handle weekend trail adventures too. The flagship X packs in a Bafang hub motor, 75+ mile battery, adjustable suspension and all-terrain tires for under £1,000.

The company was founded in 2021 with the aim of building a premium ebike with an affordable price tag, and the Gin X is the result.

It's built around a 6061 aluminum alloy frame with an angled top tube for easy stand-over at the lights, and can accommodate riders between 5.31 and 6.26 ft (1.62 - 1.91 m) in height.

Gin has selected a 250-W Bafang geared rear-hub motor to power pedal-assist up to 15.5 mph (25 km/h) over five power levels, in line with UK/EU regulations, though unlocking the motor could get off-roaders up to 32 mph (52 km/h), and there's a thumb throttle too. Plus a Shimano 7-speed mechanical drivetrain with an Altus derailleur is cooked in for ride flexibility.

The ebike's 48-V, 615-Wh downtube-integrated battery is made up of "Tesla-grade" 21700 cells and is reckoned good for more than 75 miles (120 km) of riding for every three to six hours on charge.

The Gin X rolls on 27.5-inch rims wrapped in 2.1-inch-wide all-terrain CST Jack Rabbit tires, benefits from an adjustable suspension fork with lockout, and stopping power is provided by Zoom hydraulic brakes front and back.

There's a monochrome LCD display mid-handlebar for key ride metrics, a "high-lumen" LED headlight plus a tail-light are included, front and rear fenders should help with splashback while a supplied single kickstand should keep the 41-lb (19-kg) commuting trail-hugger upright when parked.

The company ships to UK and European customers, and the Gin X is priced at a very reasonable £999 (which converts to around US$1,200) on its own, or £1,099 with a rear rack and pannier bag included. The video below has more.

