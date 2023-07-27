© 2023 New Atlas
Bicycles

Greyp embraces the lighter side of trail riding with the Zaney eMTB

By Paul Ridden
July 27, 2023
Greyp embraces the lighter side of trail riding with the Zaney eMTB
"The Zaney delivers agility, liveliness, and soaring moments that make every ride extraordinary, while maintaining stability and instilling confidence when the trail turns demanding," says Greyp
"The Zaney delivers agility, liveliness, and soaring moments that make every ride extraordinary, while maintaining stability and instilling confidence when the trail turns demanding," says Greyp
View 6 Images
"The Zaney delivers agility, liveliness, and soaring moments that make every ride extraordinary, while maintaining stability and instilling confidence when the trail turns demanding," says Greyp
1/6
"The Zaney delivers agility, liveliness, and soaring moments that make every ride extraordinary, while maintaining stability and instilling confidence when the trail turns demanding," says Greyp
The Greyp Zaney eMTB goes up for pre-order in September, with availability earmarked for November
2/6
The Greyp Zaney eMTB goes up for pre-order in September, with availability earmarked for November
The 710 configuration's full squish shapes up as a Fox Factory suspension fork combined with a Fox Float X Factory rear shock
3/6
The 710 configuration's full squish shapes up as a Fox Factory suspension fork combined with a Fox Float X Factory rear shock
All Zaney configurations feature Horst Link suspension
4/6
All Zaney configurations feature Horst Link suspension
The rider can adjust motor assist via the Fazua Ring Control Hub mounted to the handlebar, and the motor can be fine-tuned via the Fazua app
5/6
The rider can adjust motor assist via the Fazua Ring Control Hub mounted to the handlebar, and the motor can be fine-tuned via the Fazua app
All configurations roll on 29-inch wheels front and back, with the range-topping 710 model using Vittoria e-Agarro tires
6/6
All configurations roll on 29-inch wheels front and back, with the range-topping 710 model using Vittoria e-Agarro tires
View gallery - 6 images

Croatian ebike brand Greyp has been trying to lose weight over the last year or so, and has now revealed the result of its labors in the shape of the Zaney eMTB that's been designed "to redefine the notion of pure, unadulterated fun."

Greyp was originally launched as a sister company to electric hypercar manufacturer Rimac Automobili, but has been part of the Porsche family since 2021 – when the German auto maker increased its 10% stake from 2018 to take majority ownership.

The following January, Porsche bought into Ottobrunn-based developer of compact e-drive systems Fazua before taking full ownership in June of that year. Now the two investments have come together for the upcoming Zaney eMTB.

The new Greyp model is designed to "blur the lines between traditional trail bikes and full-powered eMTBs, delivers agility, liveliness, and soaring moments that make every ride extraordinary, while maintaining stability and instilling confidence when the trail turns demanding."

The 710 configuration's full squish shapes up as a Fox Factory suspension fork combined with a Fox Float X Factory rear shock
The 710 configuration's full squish shapes up as a Fox Factory suspension fork combined with a Fox Float X Factory rear shock

It's built around a lightweight full carbon fiber frame rocking dynamic trail geometry, which translates to a 64.5-degree head-tube angle, an effective seat-tube angle of 76.8 degrees, a 445-mm-long chainstay that "strikes a sweet balance between agile maneuverability and stable composure," and Horst Link suspension that allows the ride to "glide effortlessly over bumps, even during braking maneuvers."

Powering the off-road shenanigans is a Fazua Ride 60 mid-mount drive system comprising a 450-W (peak) motor for 60 Nm (44 lb.ft) of torque plus a 430-Wh downtube battery. The motor also includes a boost mode that can tap into an extra 100 watts of power for a 12-second burst, which could be useful for zippy overtaking or tricky inclines.

The Zaney is being made available as three different builds, starting with the 310. This features a SRAM NX Eagle gearset, a OneUp V2 dropper seat post, a RockShox Lyrik Select suspension fork and a RockShox Delux Select Plus shock, 29-inch BlackJack Ready wheels wrapped in 2.4-inch Schwalbe Nobby Nic tires, and Formula Cura two-piston disc brakes.

In the middle of the lineup is the 510 configuration, which sports a SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain, a Fox 36 Performance suspension fork and Fox Float X Performance Elite shock, 29-inch WTB SpeedTerra wheels wearing 2.4-inch WTB TrailBoss tires, and Formula Cura four-piston brakes with two-piece levers.

The Greyp Zaney eMTB goes up for pre-order in September, with availability earmarked for November
The Greyp Zaney eMTB goes up for pre-order in September, with availability earmarked for November

Waving the flag at the top of the range is the 710, boasting SRAM AXS Eagle Transmission, a RockShox Reverb AXS dropper post, an adjustable handlebar that can extend from 760 mm out to 810 mm, a Fox Factory suspension fork with 160 mm of travel combined with a Fox Float X Factory rear shock, Newmen Evolution A30 29-inch wheels with 2.35-inch Vittoria e-Agarro tires, and Formula Cura four-piston brakes with two-piece levers.

Each variant will be available in medium, large and extra-large frame sizes with standover heights ranging from 735 mm (28.9 in) to 741 mm (29.1 in), and the eMTB tips the scales between 18 and 19 kg (39.68 - 41.88 lb), depending on configuration.

Riders get a simple at-a-glance LED display on the handlebar that caters for switching of assist modes without ruining focus, and all flavors ship with a SP Connect phone mount. The eMTBs also works with the Fazua app for real-time ebike data and motor fine-tuning.

Greyp hasn't revealed pricing as yet, though its models certainly don't occupy the budget end of the market. The Zaney eMTB will go up for pre-order in late September ahead of expected availability from November.

Source: Greyp

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

BicyclesebikesPedal-assistedMountain BikesOff-roadGreypPorsche
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!