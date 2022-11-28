Full-suspension Lyke CF SE is Haibike's lightest eMTB to date

Back before all the major bike brands jumped on the eMTB bandwagon, Haibike was busy making high-end electric mountain bikes of its own. The German manufacturer recently announced the Lyke CF SE, which at 18 kg (39.7 lb) is the lightest model the company has ever made.

Not surprisingly, the full-suspension all-mountain 29er features a full carbon fiber frame, along with a variety of lightweight components.

The rider's pedaling power is augmented by a 250-watt Fazua Ride60 mid-drive motor located in the bottom of the seat tube. That motor is powered by a removable 430-Wh lithium battery which sits inside the down tube – the battery slides out the bottom of the tube for recharging.

In fact, as is the case with other Fazua-equipped bikes, the motor can also be removed, allowing the Lyke to be used as a regular completely-human-powered mountain bike if desired.

The Fox Float Factory 36 fork provides 140 mm of suspension travel Haibike

The CF SE rolls on Mavic Crossmax Carbon XL R rims clad in Maxxis Dissector 29 x 2.4-inch tires. Stopping power is provided by Shimano XTR 4-piston hydraulic disc brakes, while bumps are soaked up by a Fox Float Factory 36 fork in front, and a Fox Float X2 Factory shock in the rear.

The 1 x 12 drivetrain consists of a Shimano XT lever, XTR derailleur, XT chain and 10-51T XT cassette. Other features include a Raceface Next Carbon handlebar, a Fox Transfer Factory dropper seatpost and a Fizik Terra Aidon saddle. A range-extending 210-Wh battery, which gets mounted on top of the down tube, is an optional extra.

As you might have guessed, the Lyke CF SE isn't a cheap bike. If you want one, be willing to part with €8,799 (about US$9,101) – there are two less expensive Lyke models below the CF SE, although they can't make the 18-kg claim.

Source: Haibike (UK)

