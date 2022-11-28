© 2022 New Atlas
Bicycles

Full-suspension Lyke CF SE is Haibike's lightest eMTB to date

By Ben Coxworth
November 28, 2022
Full-suspension Lyke CF SE is Haibike's lightest eMTB to date
Whereas most full-suspension electric mountain bikes weigh about
Whereas most good-quality full-suspension electric mountain bikes weigh somewhere around 23 kg (50.7 lb), the Lyke CF SE reportedly tips the scales at just 18 kg (39.7 lb)
View 4 Images
The Fox Float Factory 36 fork provides 140 mm of suspension travel
1/4
The Fox Float Factory 36 fork provides 140 mm of suspension travel
The Lyke CF SE is priced at €8,799 (about US$9,101)
2/4
The Lyke CF SE is priced at €8,799 (about US$9,101)
Whereas most full-suspension electric mountain bikes weigh about
3/4
Whereas most good-quality full-suspension electric mountain bikes weigh somewhere around 23 kg (50.7 lb), the Lyke CF SE reportedly tips the scales at just 18 kg (39.7 lb)
The 1 x 12 drivetrain consists of a Shimano XT lever, XTR derailleur, XT chain a 10-51T XT cassette
4/4
The 1 x 12 drivetrain consists of a Shimano XT lever, XTR derailleur, XT chain a 10-51T XT cassette
View gallery - 4 images

Back before all the major bike brands jumped on the eMTB bandwagon, Haibike was busy making high-end electric mountain bikes of its own. The German manufacturer recently announced the Lyke CF SE, which at 18 kg (39.7 lb) is the lightest model the company has ever made.

Not surprisingly, the full-suspension all-mountain 29er features a full carbon fiber frame, along with a variety of lightweight components.

The rider's pedaling power is augmented by a 250-watt Fazua Ride60 mid-drive motor located in the bottom of the seat tube. That motor is powered by a removable 430-Wh lithium battery which sits inside the down tube – the battery slides out the bottom of the tube for recharging.

In fact, as is the case with other Fazua-equipped bikes, the motor can also be removed, allowing the Lyke to be used as a regular completely-human-powered mountain bike if desired.

The Fox Float Factory 36 fork provides 140 mm of suspension travel
The Fox Float Factory 36 fork provides 140 mm of suspension travel

The CF SE rolls on Mavic Crossmax Carbon XL R rims clad in Maxxis Dissector 29 x 2.4-inch tires. Stopping power is provided by Shimano XTR 4-piston hydraulic disc brakes, while bumps are soaked up by a Fox Float Factory 36 fork in front, and a Fox Float X2 Factory shock in the rear.

The 1 x 12 drivetrain consists of a Shimano XT lever, XTR derailleur, XT chain and 10-51T XT cassette. Other features include a Raceface Next Carbon handlebar, a Fox Transfer Factory dropper seatpost and a Fizik Terra Aidon saddle. A range-extending 210-Wh battery, which gets mounted on top of the down tube, is an optional extra.

As you might have guessed, the Lyke CF SE isn't a cheap bike. If you want one, be willing to part with €8,799 (about US$9,101) – there are two less expensive Lyke models below the CF SE, although they can't make the 18-kg claim.

Source: Haibike (UK)

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

BicyclesebikesMountain BikesHaibike
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!