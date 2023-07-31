Hase Bikes takes pedal-assist telescoping cargo hauler to the city

A couple of weeks ago, German cargo bike maker Hase Bikes revealed a telescoping cargo bike mixed with a gravel bike called the Gravit Dust. Now an ebike version built for hauling gear on the daily commute has surfaced.

Like the Dust model, the Gravit City E bike features a Cargo Board above the suspension fork that's capable of hauling up to 88 lb (40 kg) of cargo on the canvas webbing or in the optional waterproof 120-liter fabric box with cover.

Another accessory worth mentioning is the padded child seat designed to fit inside the cargo box, which comes with a safety harness and can hold a youngster up to 3.9 ft (1.2 m) in height.

This model comes with an Altran Velo rear rack that's rated to carry 55 lb (25 kg), and a Porter Rack can also be had to accommodate more gear under the frame. The cargo ebike is rated for a load capacity of up to 440 lb (200 kg).

The Gravit City E cargo ebike can haul 88 lb in front, 55 lb more on the rear rack and even more with an under-frame rack optioned in Hase Bikes

Though the City E sports a Shimano Deore 11-speed gearset, riders will doubtless appreciate pedal-assist up to 15.5 mph (25 km/h) from the Shimano Steps E6100 mid-drive motor and 504-Wh downtube-mounted battery combination (per-charge range hasn't been given for this model).

Elsewhere, there's a 26-inch wheel out back wearing a 2-inch Schwalbe Marathon ebike tire and a 20-inch wheel to the front with a 1.75-inch equivalent. Stopping power is provided by hydraulic disc brakes, and the bike includes a B+M IQ-X headlight plus an integrated tail-light.

To stow away between rides or transport on a car rack, the Cargo Board can be removed, the flat handlebar folded down and the frame shortened to 70 inches (178 cm).

The Gravit City E is available now in high-gloss white, and starts at €5,990 (about US$6,600) in its base configuration.

Product page: Hase Bikes Gravit City E