Bicycles

Graphene composite Hiplok D1000 is designed to thwart angle grinders

By Ben Coxworth
September 30, 2021
The Hiplok D1000 is presently on Kickstarter
The Hiplok D1000's planned retail price is £280 (about $377)
Even with the toughest-looking bike locks, many people still say, "An angle grinder would go right through that." Well, Hiplok's new D1000 is claimed to be different – it's touted as being "the first portable anti-angle-grinder bike lock."

According to UK-based Hiplok, the secret to the D1000 is the fact that it incorporates a graphene composite material known as Ferosafe, along with a square-profile hardened steel core.

Produced by British firm Tenmat, Ferosafe is designed specifically to be resistant to cutting, drilling and angle grinding, while remaining weldable and relatively lightweight. Its intended applications include safes, ATMs and lock boxes.

The D1000 also features a rubberized coating to protect the bike's paint from getting chipped or scratched; a shackle which would have to be cut on both sides in order to be removed, thanks to its anti-rotation double-locking tabs; plus a rubberized weatherproof seal around the key hole. It reportedly tips the scales at 1.8 kg (4 lb), and has internal locking dimensions of 155 mm high by 92 mm wide (6.1 by 3.6 in).

Independent testing has resulted in the D1000 being given a Sold Secure Diamond rating for use on bicycles and motorcycles.

Should you be interested, it's currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of £168 (about US$226) will get you one, along with three keys. The planned retail price is £280 ($377).

You can see the lock in use, in the video below.

Hiplok D1000: Anti Angle Grinder Bike Lock

Sources: Kickstarter, Hiplok

