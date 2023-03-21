Cargo-hauling Cart ebike designed for the city, the Scout for beyond

California-based ebike brand Hovsco has launched a pair of similar-specced but very different models. The HovScout is designed for riders looking to head into the wilds, while the HovCart is for hauling gear around town.

The HovScout rides as a Class 2 ebike, but can be unlocked to Class 3 via a companion mobile app for a top speed of 28 mph (45 km/h).

Its 750-W (1,032-W peak) rear-hub geared motor from Sutto (a Bafang sub-brand) produces 85 Nm (62.6 lb.ft) of torque to help flatten inclines, there's torque sensing for more responsive assistance over five pedal-assist modes, and a 7-speed Shimano gearset is included for ride flexibility.

The motor is juiced by a 720-Wh downtube battery for up to 60 miles (96.5 km) of per-charge riding or 40 miles on throttle only, and the unit also rocks a LED light strip, so can be removed to light up the camp site.

The smooth-welded aluminum alloy frame can accommodate riders between 5.25 and 6.16 ft (1.6 - 1.88 m) in height, uneven terrain gets absorbed by a suspension fork with 80 mm of travel and four-bar link lockout rear suspension combined with 4-inch fat ebike tires wrapping the 26-inch double-wall aluminum rims, and stopping power comes from unnamed hydraulic brakes with 180-mm rotors. Maximum payload capacity, including the rider, is 450 lb (204 kg).

The handlebar is home to a backlit LCD display for battery status, speed, PAS level and distance, with more data available via the Hovsco mobile app. Integrated lighting is included, there's single-leg kickstand as well, but the ebike lacks fenders. The HovScout is on sale now for US$2,499.

If you're looking to haul gear around town rather than bikepack in the wilds beyond, Hovsco has introduced the similarly specced HovCart. The motor with Class2/3 tweaking and torque sensing, 60-mile removable battery with LED strip light, Shimano gearset and maximum payload capacity are the same as the HovScout, but this model rides a step-through frame, smaller wheels and includes a rear cargo rack.

The low-step frame caters for a broader range of rider heights – from 4.9 to 6.25 ft (1.49 - 1.9 m) – while the rack system is modular and can be optioned in 200 different combinations, according to Hovsco, including front and rear baskets and cushioned double seating for the kids.

This model rolls on fat tires too but it's 20-inch rims that wear them, there's a suspension fork only, full fenders help keep splashes and debris in check, and the hydraulic brakes here are from Tektro. This HovCart is priced at $1,999.

