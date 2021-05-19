© 2021 New Atlas
Juiced rolls out step-through version of RipCurrent S fat-tire ebike

By Paul Ridden
May 19, 2021
The RipCurrent S Step-Through fat-tire ebike has both cadence and torque pedal-assist sensing, and a thumb throttle too
The RipCurrent S Step-Through fat-tire ebike has both cadence and torque pedal-assist sensing, and a thumb throttle too
The RipCurrent S Step-Through ebike has been launched to appeal to a broader range of riders
The RipCurrent S Step-Through fat-tire ebike has both cadence and torque pedal-assist sensing, and a thumb throttle too
The RipCurrent S Step-Through ebike is suitable for riders ranging from 5ft3 to 6ft1 in height
The RipCurrent S Step-Through fat-tire ebike comes with a 750-W geared hub motor and 995-Wh battery
Fenders are included, along with a rear rack that can haul up to 50 lb of cargo
Back in 2018, California's Juiced Bikes launched "the ultimate fat-tire commuter ebike" in the shape of the RipCurrent S. Now the company has launched a sibling rocking a step-through frame to appeal to a wider pool of riders.

"With the RipCurrent S Step-Through, we really wanted to appeal to an even broader audience," said Juiced CEO, Tora Harris. "The original RipCurrent S is one of our best-selling bikes, but I thought it was important to offer this model to a much wider group of riders. By making a step-through frame and adding a range of colors, both new ebike riders and experienced ones get an insane riding experience that we're incredibly proud of."

Pretty much the only difference between the existing step-over RipCurrent S and the new model is that step-through custom aluminum frame. So what you get is a fat-tired ebike that comes set up as a Class 2 ebike, but can be configured as a Class 3 if desired and offers a comfortable upright riding stance.

The Bafang 750-W Geared Hub motor (1,300-W peak) produces 80 Nm (59 lb.ft) of torque and offers a top pedal-assist speed of 28 mph (45 km/h), while the 995-Wh lockable and removable battery pack that's mounted to the downtube boasts a per-charge range of over 70 miles (110+ km) in Eco assist mode.

There are both torque and cadence sensors for the pedal-assist system, with five power modes available – plus a Race Track mode that unlocks more performance for up to 30 mph (48 km/h) of motor assist. And a thumb throttle is included too, for those times you just want to zip along at up to 20 mph (32 km/h) without putting any effort in. A LCD Matrix display lets the riders see what's going on.

Elsewhere, the new ride has a 9-speed Shimano derailleur for ride flexibility, an air-suspension fork with 80 mm of travel for helping to smooth out some of the bumps along the way, aluminum rims wrapped in 26-inch Kenda Krusade all-terrain fat tires that are resistant to punctures for more time riding and less time in the flat zone, and Tektro hydraulic disc braking with 180-mm rotors.

LED lighting front (1,050 lumens) and rear, a rack out back for hauling up to 50 lb (22.6 kg) of cargo, and included fenders to help reduce splashes when riding through the wet, complete the notable specs list.

The new step-through model goes up for pre-order today in four color options for US$2,699, with the first shipments expected to start from mid-June.

Product page: RipCurrent S Step-Through

