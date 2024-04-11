Folding ebike motors through the city, throttles to 30 mph on the dirt

We've seen a number of pedal-assist bikes over the years that ride a fine line between ebike and low-powered moto. The latest from California's Juiced Bikes is an absolute beast, and marks the company's entry into the folding bike space.

"The folding ebike category is dominated by toy-like products, so we saw an opportunity to redefine what was possible," said company founder and CEO, Tora Harris.

The JetCurrent Pro ebike features a low-step folding frame fashioned from 6061 aluminum to accommodate a wider range of rider heights while also offering between-ride transport or storage ease, collapsing down to 30.7 x 43.4 x 21 in (780 x 1,105 x 535 mm) dimensions. It will require a bit of a heft to get the ebike up the stairs or in the trunk though, tipping scales at 92.6 lb (42 kg) including the battery.

The JetCurrent Pro ebike folds down for between-ride transport or storage Juiced Bikes

The versatile two-wheeler debuts the company's PowerBlade electronics, which includes a 1,200-W rear-hub motor custom-designed in collaboration with Bafang and a 40-amp Edge controller that results in peaks of 2,000 watts and 105 Nm (77.4 lb.ft) of torque. The PAS algorithm is reported to use both torque (at 1,000 samples per second) and cadence (via a 100-pole sensor) for "proportional motor assist that telepathically reacts to your pedal input whether you want to go fast or slow."

The Pro comes with a 52-V/995-Wh removable battery pack that's UL-certified and reckoned good for more than 70 miles (112.6 km) of assisted riding per charge.

The ebike ships capped at 750 watts for Class 2 commuting at a top speed of 20 mph out of the box, but can be configured to Class 3 (for up to 28 mph) if local regulations allow. Full motor power can be unlocked via the backlit LCD display on the short riser handlebar for off-roading motor assist up to 34 mph (55 km/h) or thumb throttle up to 30 mph (48 km/h). Flexible pedaling options are catered for with the inclusion of a Shimano Altus 7-speed shifter and derailleur.

Juiced is promising a "wobble-free" payload capacity of up to 300 lb (136 kg). The model sports a custom "moped-rated" suspension fork with 100 mm of travel and "a pair of beefy M14 locking dropouts." It rolls on 20-inch wheels wrapped in chunky CST fat tires rocking a knobby tread pattern. Reliable stopping power comes courtesy of Gemma G3 four-piston hydraulic disc brakes with a 203-mm rotor to the front and 180 mm in back.

The JetCurrent Pro ebike sports, 4-inch-wide knobby tires, front suspension and a 50-lb rear cargo rack Juiced Bikes

A new 1,050-lumen LED headlight with integrated 100-dB horn, plus turn signaling and a braking tail-light, should help with day and night visibility in traffic or on the trail. Polypropylene fenders front and back should keep debris and splashes under control, and there's a side kickstand for parking up. A left-side mirror is also included.

A 50-lb aluminum rear rack is bolted to the frame for hauling essentials into the wilderness, taking a youngster to school in an optional Thule Yepp child seat or just getting your shopping home. Usefully, a motion-detection alarm with wireless remote is cooked in too.

The ebike is certified to UL 2849 safety standards for peace of mind ownership, and is up for pre-order now for US$2,499, with shipping expected to start from June.

Product page: JetCurrent Pro