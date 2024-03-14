© 2024 New Atlas
Sub-$2,000 commuter ebike puts Pinion auto-shift gears within reach

By Paul Ridden
March 14, 2024
Sub-$2,000 commuter ebike puts Pinion auto-shift gears within reach
The Lectric One commuter ebike features a Pinion C1.6i gearbox with Smart-Shift technology and a Gates Carbon Belt Drive
The Pinion system works with a new app for fine-tuning of the Smart-Shift technology
The Lectric One features 20-inch wheels wrapped in city tires, fenders front and back, a headlight and braking tail-light, and a heavy-duty kickstand - which it doesn't appear to need in this promo shot
The UL 2849-certified Lectric One can ride as a Class 1, 2 or 3 ebike
The Lectric One is built around a low-step aluminum frame, with the seat height and handlebar stem can be adjusted for a tailored fit
Until now, if you wanted an ebike with a Pinion gearbox and electronic shifting combined with a Gates Carbon belt, you could be looking at parting with more than $10k. Phoenix-based Lectric has ripped that to shreds with the launch of the One commuter ebike.

Developed as a more robust alternative to rear derailleurs, Pinion's mid-mount gearbox was "born at Porsche's transmission development center in Weissach, Germany," and first launched in 2012 following seven years of R&D. When combined with the company's Smart.Shift technology, the result is likened to using paddle shifters in a sports car.

The flavor Lectric has selected for the One ebike also allows the system to auto-shift between the six gears to match the terrain, with the rider able to choose the starting gear. The Pinion C1.6i gearbox is weather sealed for durability and low maintenance too. The setup also pairs with a companion mobile app for tweaking shifting behavior.

The Gates CDC belt bites into a 24-tooth CDX cog to the rear and a 39-tooth front cog for "ratio-optimized performance" – with the owner benefiting from a quieter and cleaner ride than a chain drive while also being able to tap into a mobile app that uses the phone's microphone to sonically check tension when the belt is plucked like a guitar string.

"The technology built into this bike is going to appeal to serious commuters, and the maintenance-free aspect that comes along with that tech will excite everyday riders," said Lectric CEO and cofounder, Levi Conlow. "And no other bike on the market has this level of world-class technology at such a low price."

The One is certified to UL 2849 safety standards for peace of mind. It's said to be the lightest ebike on the market with a 750-W motor at 55 lb (25 kg), sporting a Stealth M24 rear-hub motor that peaks at 1.3 kW. The motor delivers 85 Nm (62.6 lb.ft) of torque, offers five levels of pedal-assist plus electronic thumb throttle, and can be configured for Class 1, 2 or 3 operation.

The One will ship with a 500-Wh battery as standard for up to 45 miles (72.4 km) of per-charge riding at the lowest assist level. Lectric also has a 672-Wh battery available as an option that bumps range between plug-ins to 60 miles.

The ebike rolls on 20-inch wheels wearing 2.5-inch puncture-resistant city tires, with stopping power provided by hydraulic disc brakes with 180-mm rotors. Full fenders, a headlight plus braking tail-light, heavy-duty kickstand and a 30-lb rear rack are included during the pre-order period, and the aluminum frame features multiple mounting points for attaching accessories.

The One comes in at a hair under US$2,000 at $1,999, which is extraordinary value for money given what's on offer. It's available for pre-order now, with shipping set to start in May.

Product page: Lectric One

