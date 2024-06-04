© 2024 New Atlas
Lectric upgrades lightweight folding ebike but freezes price at $799

By Paul Ridden
June 04, 2024
Despite a number of key upgrades, the XP Lite 2.0 folding ebike starts at the same price as its predecessor
The XP Lite 2.0 folding ebike weighs in at 49 lb, including the 7-lb removable battery pack
The XP Lite 2.0 folding ebike weighs in at 49 lb, including the 7-lb removable battery pack
The XP Lite 2.0 comes with a chain drive as standard, but can be optioned with a Gates Carbon Belt Drive
The XP Lite 2.0 comes with a chain drive as standard, but can be optioned with a Gates Carbon Belt Drive
The XP Lite 2.0 folds down to 36 x 16 x 27 inches for stowing in the camper or RV
The XP Lite 2.0 folds down to 36 x 16 x 27 inches for stowing in the camper or RV
The XP Lite 2.0 Gates Carbon Belt Drive edition comes in black, while the standard model is available in Lectric Blue, Arctic White, Sandstorm and Lavender Haze
The XP Lite 2.0 Gates Carbon Belt Drive edition comes in black, while the standard model is available in Lectric Blue, Arctic White, Sandstorm and Lavender Haze
The XP Lite 2.0 is the lightest ebike in Lectric's range, and maintains the low starting price of the 2022 original
The XP Lite 2.0 is the lightest ebike in Lectric's range, and maintains the low starting price of the 2022 original
A couple of years ago, Phoenix-based e-mobility outfit Lectric launched a lightweight folding ebike priced at just $799. The new XP Lite 2.0 adds a few welcome upgrades to the budget-friendly package, while retaining the super-low starting price.

"The response was overwhelming when we first launch the XP Lite two years ago," said Lectric's co-founder and CEO Levi Conlow. "We know our riders will appreciate all the new XP Lite upgrades they’ve been asking for, and they’ll love that they can get those for the low price folks expect from Lectric. And we’re going to maintain that low price for our customers despite the recent news of increased tariffs on all ebikes."

The XP Lite 2.0 is lightest ebike in the company's lineup, tipping the scales at 49 lb (~22 kg). It sports a 300-W Stealth M24 geared rear-hub motor (819-watts peak) that's reported 400% quieter than the Lectric's previous 750-W hub motors. This offers five levels of pedal-assist to 20 mph (32 km/h) plus throttle and 28 Nm (20.6 lb;ft) of torque.

The bike also benefits from a proprietary Pedal Assist Wattage Regulation programming and cadence sensor combination that negates the need for a more expensive torque sensor yet is reported to deliver smooth and responsive assistance from the motor. The standard model comes as a KMC chain drive but can be optioned to a low-maintenance and quiet Gates Carbon belt drive for an extra hundred bucks.

The XP Lite 2.0 is the lightest ebike in Lectric's range, and maintains the low starting price of the 2022 original
Like the original, the second-generation folder still comes with a 48-V/7.8-Ah battery for up to 45 miles (72.4 km) of per-charge riding, but can now also be had with a 14-Ah flavor for up to 80 miles between top-ups. The ebike is safety certified to UL 2849 standards too, which includes the battery pack, charger and motor.

The wheel size is the same as before, at 20 inches, and each is wrapped in a puncture-resistant 2.5-inch-wide street tire. The brakes have been upgraded to hydraulic disc grippers with 180-mm rotors. Other new features include a BMX-inspired handlebar and stem, and a backlit color LCD display.

Elsewhere, the ebike's aluminum frame folds to 36 x 16 x 27 in (91.4 x 40.6 x 68.5 cm) for between-ride storage in the trunk or under the work desk. It features vertical rear wheel dropouts, integrated lighting for day or night visibility, a custom saddle and ergo grips, and a heavy duty kickstand.

The XP Lite 2.0 is up for pre-order now, starting at US$799. Shipping is expected to start from July. The video below has more.

Lectric eBikes | XP Lite 2.0

Product page: Lectric XP Lite 2.0

Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

