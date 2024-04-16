Lectric glides through urban commutes on low-cost torque-sensor ebike

After taking care of wild riders with the XPeak fat-tire off-roader, Phoenix-based budget-friendly ebike brand Lectric is now riding into the full-size commuter space with the XPress – which can be had for under a grand.

Lectric was founded by Levi Conlow and Robby Deziel after they joined forces to build an affordable ebike for Conlow's father, and decided to make a business of it – aiming to make quality ebikes "for a price that's not a penny more than it needs to be."

Since then we've seen wallet-friendly folders, utility/cargo bikes, an e-trike and even a Pinion-packing commuter, but they all roll with 20-inch wheels. The XPress sees each wheel grow by 7.5 inches and get wrapped in 2.1-inch-wide puncture-resistant city tires.

The company's first full-size commuter comes in either a high-step or low-step frame option, and can be had with a 500-W, 55-Nm (40.5-lb.ft) rear-hub motor (1,092 W peak) and 499.2-Wh downtube battery or a 750-W, 85-Nm (62.6-lb.ft) version (1,310 W peak) with a 672-Wh battery. The former combo is reckoned good for up to 45 miles (72.5 km) per charge at the lowest assist level, while the latter bumps that up to 60 miles (96.5 km). Either way, a Class 3 assisted top speed of 28 mph (45 km/h) is available.

The XPress is offered in low-step (shown) or high-step frame variants Lectric

All flavors boast a hybrid pedal-assist sensor system comprising "an industry-leading, high-performing" torque sensor that works with Lectric's own PWR+ technology – which is built on a cadence sensor system and essentially structures each of the five PAS levels to a different power output at the motor via the system controller.

"Historically, there have been flaws with torque sensors – if you want to reach a maximum speed using any pedal assist level, you have to exert maximum effort," said company CEO, Levi Conlow. "And top speeds are typically governed at each level so that the assistance you get from the electric power stutters, creating an unnatural riding experience, and in many cases stops working. With the XPress you get all the benefits of a torque sensor at every pedal assist level that works seamlessly with the amount of effort you want to provide."

The ebike sports a below-bar thumb throttle, a 7-speed gearset, a custom suspension fork offering 80 mm of travel, and hydraulic disc brakes with 180-mm rotors. There's an IP65-rated color LCD display at the center of the handlebar for at-a-glance ebike status, which features a USB port for keeping gadgetry charged while out and about, and integrated lighting front and back for daytime commutes and after-dark rides.

The XPress rolls with 27.5-inch wheels wearing slick city tires, front suspension and seven gears Lectric

It can haul a total of 330 lb (149.6 kg), including the rider and any cargo on the optional rear rack. And parking up in town is made easier thanks to the inclusion of a heavy duty kickstand to the side. With safety in mind, the ebike has been certified to UL 2849 standards – which includes the battery cells, battery pack, electric motor, and battery charger.

Up for pre-order now, the XPress 500 model is priced at $999. The XPress 750 version comes in at $1,299, but will ship with a free second battery that could extend the range to 120 miles, and represents a saving of $500 on the stated list price. Lectric will start shipping the commuter ebikes to customers from June.

