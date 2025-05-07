More power, more range, more tech for the "best-selling ebike in America"

Lectric has brought a host of updates to the "best-selling ebike in America" for the launch of its XP4 folding utility ebike, including a powerful new motor option with an 85-mile battery that supports fast-charging, and an in-house torque sensor.

Lectric was launched by Robby Deziel and Levi Conlow in 2018, and released its first ebike the following year. The XP and its subsequent generations have since become the ride of choice for more than 400,000 bikers across the US.

"Because this model is so important to us and our riding community, we were determined to hold the line on price," said Conlow, company CEO. "While other ebike companies continue to raise prices and launch new products at higher price points, we know riders are going to appreciate Lectric going against the grain and making huge improvements for the same entry price we set more than four years ago."

The Lectric XP4 is available in step-over or step-thru models Lectric

That US$999 price tag is for the base model, which comes in either step-over or step-through frame variants, its pedal-assist is powered up to 28 mph (45 km/h) by a 500-W motor that peaks at 1,092 watts, and its UL-certified integrated battery is good for up to 50 miles (80 km) of per-charge range.

For riders who want more of everything, the XP4 family now has a more powerful option. The Stealth M24 rear-hub motor here has a continuous output rating of 750 watts but peaks at 1,310 and can produce 85 Nm (62.6 lb.ft) of torque – compared to 55 Nm for the base model.

Five riding modes are offered, and the ebike can be tweaked to roll as a Class 1 or 2 (with a 20 mph top assist speed) or as a Class 3 (up to 28 mph/45 km/h). Either way, as the name suggests, the motor should run whisper quiet, while an in-house torque sensor promises a smoother, more responsive experience. A below-the-bar throttle trigger is also available for pedal-free riding.

Lectric has cooked in an 840-Wh battery for up to 85 miles (136.8 km) per charge – an optional 5-Amp charger is available for fast-charging. And users no longer need to insert a key to power the battery on or off.

The Lectric XP4 folds for between-ride transport or storage Lectric

A new custom 3.5-inch color display with drop-down menus shows at-a-glance ride metrics and ebike status, features a detachable mount, is backlit and includes USB-C port for topping up mobile gadgetry while out and about.

The redesigned 6000-series aluminum frame can fold down to 37 x 17 x 29 in (94 x 43 x 73.6 cm) for stowing away in the trunk or under the office desk. The collapsed ebike should also be a better fit for public transport, and weighs in at 68.5 lb (31 kg), including the long-range battery.

The rear rack has been designed to heft up to 150 lb (68 kg) of cargo, and can be upgraded with a LevelUp rack that has mounts for child seats or the optional Buddy seat (which includes a handlebar and foot pegs). The XP4 has a maximum payload capacity of 330 lb (~150 kg).

The Lectric XP4 features an in-house torque sensor for a smoother, more responsive ride than previous models Lectric

Rounding out the key specs, an 8-speed Shimano Altus derailleur provides an extra cog compared to the previous model, a suspension fork absorbs some of the bumps along the way, and 20-inch rims wear 3-inch mixed-terrain tires with custom tread and slime (for puncture resistance). Stopping power is supplied by hydraulic brakes rocking 180-mm rotors.

A telescoping seat post and adjustable stem help the folding utility ebike accommodate riders from 4.8 to 6.25 ft in height (1.47 - 1.9 m). Daylight visibility and after-dark illumination comes courtesy of an integrated 90-lumen headlight and braking tail-light with turn signaling. Fenders with a flared tale keep debris and splashes at bay, and there's a heavy duty kickstand for parking stability.

The XP4 base model can be had for $999, while the XP4 750 starts at $1,299. Both are up for pre-order now, with shipping expected to start from May 26. The video below has more.

Lectric eBikes | XP4

Product page: Lectric XP4