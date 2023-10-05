© 2023 New Atlas
LeMond aims for maximum versatility with All-Road Prolog ebike

By Paul Ridden
October 05, 2023
The All-Road shares much with the Prolog commuter, but "is equipped to handle any terrain you can throw at it"
The All-Road Prolog features a 250-W Mahle hub motor for pedal-assist up to 20 mph
The All-Road Prolog weighs in at just 28 lb
The All-Road Prolog's UL-certified downtube battery is reckoned good for up to 70 miles of assisted riding range
Build and shipping is estimated to take around 2-4 weeks, but the All-Road Prolog will arrive fully assembled
The All-Road Prolog is described as the most versatile bike in the LeMond range
The high-end bicycle brand founded by champion rider Greg LeMond announced it was focusing on ebikes from back in 2020, launching the carbon-framed Dutch city ride followed by the Prolog commuter. Now the company has revealed an all-terrain version of the latter, which weighs in at just 28 lb.

"This bike speaks to my heart as a bike racer," said LeMond. "It may have been 33 years since I won the coveted yellow jersey, but with the All-Road, I can experience that same blissful feeling of flying and freedom that is only found on two wheels. I love bikes in all forms, but now that we have this bike with both the pedal assist and the drop bars, I’ve truly fallen in love again."

Reported to be the most versatile bike in the LeMond lineup, the All-Road keeps the weight down courtesy of carbon fiber for the frame, fork, stem and seatpost, tipping the scales at 28 lb (12.7 kg) for a relatively easy between-ride carry.

Riders lean into the all-terrain adventure via the slightly flared carbon drop handlebar, while the Panaracer 43-mm GravelKing tires wrapped around Token alloy rims "provide traction and confidence on any terrain."

Pedal-assist is provided by the same 250-W Mahle M1 rear-hub motor as 2021's flat-bar Prolog model, which will stop helping at the pedals at 20 mph (32 km/h), and it also comes packing a 36-V/250-Wh UL-certified downtube battery for between 40 and 70 miles of per-charge riding (up to 112 km).

Elsewhere, the bike sports a Shimano GRX 11-speed drivertrain and Shimano hydraulic brakes with 160-mm rotors, plus integrated lighting front and back – but lacks fenders.

The All-Road Prolog is on sale now for US$5,995, and is available in three frame colors.

Product page: LeMond All-Road Prolog

