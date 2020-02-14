M2S launches its second-gen R750 All Terrain e-bike from $1,299

North Carolina company M2S (or Mountain 2 Sea) has upgraded its most popular machine, the All Terrain e-bike, with affordable, well-specified and well-accessorized options tailored to offroaders, commuters and folks who prefer a step-thru frame.

All three options are simple and sorted looking machines, hardtail designs with air suspension forks as standard. The seat's a gel number to coddle the ol' undercheeks, too, which is a nice touch, and you can option them up to include a sturdy-looking bike rack, fenders and lights.

All rock a simple, reliable 750-W, 80-Nm (59 lb-ft) Bafang hub motor, and you can get yourself a 48-V Panasonic battery pack of either 16 or 21 Ah, representing either 768 or 1,008 Wh of energy storage. That'll give you somewhere between 20 and 75 miles (32 to 121 km) of range, depending on how hard you flow it, the terrain and which battery you pick.

The pedally part uses Shimano's entry-level Acera componentry, and gives you eight speeds to work with. Going downmarket won't hurt you too badly on a hub driven e-bike; the chain and sprockets don't have to handle the torque from the motor. The motor is driven by a cadence sensor and a thumb throttle on the left hand.

The road version uses thinner tires with less rolling resistance M2S

Four frame sizes are available: 17-, 19-, and 22-inch, and a step thru. The different styles mainly affect what tires go on, with the off-road ones rocking big Kenda fatties, and the road ones offering a thinner tire with reduced rolling resistance for speed and efficiency.

They're live now on Kickstarter with prices starting at US$1,299. Add $100 for the rack, fenders and lighting kit, and $200 for the extended range battery. Like the Nireeka Prime e-bike we wrote about recently, you just need to put down a deposit of $299 to kick things off, and pay the rest directly later. Perhaps this is a sneaky way of paying Kickstarter less fees than if they took the whole purchase price. Who knows?

Still, a simple and practical looking bike at an attractive price point that should do well – check out the video pitch below.

All Terrain Electric Bike by Mountains To Sea Electric Bikes

Source: M2S