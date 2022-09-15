Mastix One ebike combines urban BMX cool with fat-tire all-terrain riding
German startup Mastix Bike has pedaled onto Kickstarter with a BMX-styled fat-tire urban ebike called the One that's being made available in road-legal EU and US variants, as well as more powerful off-road adventure models.
Operating out of Boennighein/Hofen near Stuttgart, with manufacturing partners in Germany and Hong Kong, Mastix Bike has developed the One to "offer a way to make daily transportation safe and fun." This translates to an ebike rocking a retro-cool BMX-style 6061 aluminum alloy frame and handlebar that rides on 20-inch wheels wrapped in chunky 4-inch-wide puncture-resistant Kenda fat tires.
Powering urban riding in the EU is a Bafang 250-W rear-hub motor that will provide pedal assist up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph). There's also a 750-W version for those is the US that offers 60 lb.ft (80 Nm) of torque and assistance up to 32 km/h (20 mph) plus a thumb throttle. Both models come with a 7-speed Shimano gearset for more flexible riding, which will be particularly useful when tackling hills.
The company is also making a strictly off-road Beast model available with either a 1-kW or 1.5-kW hub motor for up to 60 km/h (37 mph) riding on private property.
Whichever One is chosen, a 672-Wh Li-ion battery housed in the downtube should be good for more than 70 km (~45 miles) of per-charge riding, though a bigger battery can be optioned in.
A suspension fork with 100 mm of travel helps smooth out uneven road surfaces or off-road terrain, stopping power is provided by hydraulic disc brakes with a 160-mm rotor to the front and 180 mm at the back, there's a LCD display mid-handlebar for selecting assist levels as well as checking remaining battery, speed and distance, and the ebike sports integrated lighting front and back.
A number of anchor points on the frame allow for attaching optional accessories, with a water bottle matched to the selected color included in the package, and there's a kickstand at the rear too. The seat and handlebar height can be adjusted to suit riders from 1.55 to 1.9 m (5 - 6.2 ft), the bike itself weighs in at around 25 kg (55 lb) and has a max load of 150 kg (330 lb).
Pledges for the 250-W EU model start at €1,645 (which converts to about the same in US dollars), while the 750-W US variant starts at €1,795. Backers will need to stump up at least €2,254 for a 1,000-W Beast off-roader, or €2,496 for the 1,500-W version. A bunch of optional add-ons including mag rims, a rear rack and whitewall tires are also available. If all goes to plan on the already funded Kickstarter, shipping is estimated to start in January 2023.
Source: Mastix Bike
