Mastix One ebike combines urban BMX cool with fat-tire all-terrain riding

German startup Mastix Bike has pedaled onto Kickstarter with a BMX-styled fat-tire urban ebike called the One that's being made available in road-legal EU and US variants, as well as more powerful off-road adventure models.

Operating out of Boennighein/Hofen near Stuttgart, with manufacturing partners in Germany and Hong Kong, Mastix Bike has developed the One to "offer a way to make daily transportation safe and fun." This translates to an ebike rocking a retro-cool BMX-style 6061 aluminum alloy frame and handlebar that rides on 20-inch wheels wrapped in chunky 4-inch-wide puncture-resistant Kenda fat tires.

Powering urban riding in the EU is a Bafang 250-W rear-hub motor that will provide pedal assist up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph). There's also a 750-W version for those is the US that offers 60 lb.ft (80 Nm) of torque and assistance up to 32 km/h (20 mph) plus a thumb throttle. Both models come with a 7-speed Shimano gearset for more flexible riding, which will be particularly useful when tackling hills.

Two main versions are available through Kickstarter - one that's road legal in the EU and another that's ready hit US streets Mastix Bike

The company is also making a strictly off-road Beast model available with either a 1-kW or 1.5-kW hub motor for up to 60 km/h (37 mph) riding on private property.

Whichever One is chosen, a 672-Wh Li-ion battery housed in the downtube should be good for more than 70 km (~45 miles) of per-charge riding, though a bigger battery can be optioned in.

A suspension fork with 100 mm of travel helps smooth out uneven road surfaces or off-road terrain, stopping power is provided by hydraulic disc brakes with a 160-mm rotor to the front and 180 mm at the back, there's a LCD display mid-handlebar for selecting assist levels as well as checking remaining battery, speed and distance, and the ebike sports integrated lighting front and back.

The Mastix One features integrated lighting front and back Mastix Bike

A number of anchor points on the frame allow for attaching optional accessories, with a water bottle matched to the selected color included in the package, and there's a kickstand at the rear too. The seat and handlebar height can be adjusted to suit riders from 1.55 to 1.9 m (5 - 6.2 ft), the bike itself weighs in at around 25 kg (55 lb) and has a max load of 150 kg (330 lb).

Pledges for the 250-W EU model start at €1,645 (which converts to about the same in US dollars), while the 750-W US variant starts at €1,795. Backers will need to stump up at least €2,254 for a 1,000-W Beast off-roader, or €2,496 for the 1,500-W version. A bunch of optional add-ons including mag rims, a rear rack and whitewall tires are also available. If all goes to plan on the already funded Kickstarter, shipping is estimated to start in January 2023.

Source: Mastix Bike