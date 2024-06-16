Micro-collapsible bike helmet packs flat, inflates in 30 seconds

Using a series of inflatable ribs, the all-new Ventete aH-1 bicycle helmet folds like an accordion when deflated to carry as easily as a laptop. When it's time to saddle up, it inflates back into helmet form via an electric pocket pump in a matter of seconds. It provides more convenience for everyday cyclists, carrying and storing easily when not in use.

Swedish innovator Hövding was ahead of its time in revealing and launching an airbag bicycle helmet over a decade ago. While certainly useful for more casual commuting, and found to be even safer than hard helmets, the big auto-inflating collar the helmet compacted into for the ride never really struck us as all that comfortable for anything beyond casual commuting – definitely not something we'd want to wear on long, hot, sweaty rides in mid-summer.

The latest generation of inflatable helmets is designed to ride lightly and comfortably enough to be worn fully inflated, rather than inflating on impact. Such helmets also pack down for easy carry and storage, rivaling the hard-folders that have debuted over the years.

Last year, we looked at a prototype inflatable helmet from German startup Inflabi that promised four times the protection of conventional foam helmets while weighing under 5 oz (142 g) and packing small enough to slide in a bag or backpack.

Ventete's aH-1 looks similarly convenient, albeit in a different form factor. Its ribbed design offers accordion-like folding that lets it pack down to quite flat when deflated.

The packed Ventete looks like a boomerang to us, but the startup compares its thickness to that of a laptop, which suggests it will stow easily in a backpack or messenger bag, perfect for bicycle commuting to work without having to lug a sweaty, inconvenient hardshell helmet back and forth. It inflates via a small, portable electric pump in a claimed 30 seconds, a rather mesmerizing bit of action:

Based in London, Ventete has been developing its inflatable design for over a decade but has yet to finalize production specs. It began ramping up advertising this month and also took part in the recent Outdoor by ISPO show, where it took home a pair of awards for its original take on inflatable helmet design. However, the company tells us that it does not yet have final specs, availability or pricing information to share. We'll take a deeper dive into the design when it reveals that critical information.

In the meantime, it's worth noting that aforementioned startup Inflabi has put its own inflatable helmet up for preorder at a price of €149 (approx. US$160) – not cheap for a bike helmet but not totally outrageous for those who want a more convenient, portable solution.

Beyond potential high pricing, small-packing inflatable helmets are looking like a very intriguing solution, offering solid protection in a much more convenient carry form. Ventete's ribbed design should also offer plenty of ventilation, though it appears to render the helmet insufficient for off-road biking, where rocks, branches and other elements could easily work into the spaces between the ribs. That shouldn't be an issue, though, since inflatable helmets seem most useful for urban commuters, not mountain bikers or gravel riders.

