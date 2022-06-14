Fend Super bike helmet folds up, and sports integrated lights

We've seen bike helmets that fold up for storage and transit, plus ones that are equipped with lights. The Fend Super, however, is one of the first to combine both features in one helmet.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Super looks relatively normal when in use. It has a durable ABS shell, an impact-absorbing EPS foam liner, 12 built-in air circulation vents, and meets both American CPSC and European EN1078 safety standards.

It also has a 30-lumen headlight and tail light. Both of these can be set to three brightness levels and three flashing patterns, plus they can be quickly popped out of the helmet when not needed. They're additionally IPX6 waterproof (meaning they can withstand high-pressure jets of water), and are claimed to run for up to 20 hours per battery-charge.

And yes, the Super can fold to half its normal size, making it easier to stuff into a bag.

The Fend Super, folded up and ready to stow Fend

The folding action is enabled by releasing locking tabs on either side of the helmet, allowing the two side sections to roll inwards and upwards toward the middle – the designers claim that this mechanism ensures the helmet won't accidentally fold while it's being worn. It actually looks somewhat similar to the LID folding helmet, although on that model the two sides move in and downwards.

The Fend Super is being offered in color choices of black, white, green and pink, and in small, medium and large sizes which reportedly tip the scales at 390, 420 and 445 grams, respectively. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of US$69 will get you one – the planned retail price is $99.

You can see a demo of its folding action in the video below.

Fend Super helmet

Source: Kickstarter

