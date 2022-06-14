© 2022 New Atlas
Fend Super bike helmet folds up, and sports integrated lights

By Ben Coxworth
June 14, 2022
The Fend Super helmet is presently on Kickstarter
The Fend Super is being offered in three sizes, all of which can be adjusted
The Fend Super, folded up and ready to stow
The Fend Super is being offered in four color choices
Because the Fend Super's lights curve around the helmet, they're visible not just from the front and back, but also from either side
We've seen bike helmets that fold up for storage and transit, plus ones that are equipped with lights. The Fend Super, however, is one of the first to combine both features in one helmet.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Super looks relatively normal when in use. It has a durable ABS shell, an impact-absorbing EPS foam liner, 12 built-in air circulation vents, and meets both American CPSC and European EN1078 safety standards.

It also has a 30-lumen headlight and tail light. Both of these can be set to three brightness levels and three flashing patterns, plus they can be quickly popped out of the helmet when not needed. They're additionally IPX6 waterproof (meaning they can withstand high-pressure jets of water), and are claimed to run for up to 20 hours per battery-charge.

And yes, the Super can fold to half its normal size, making it easier to stuff into a bag.

The Fend Super, folded up and ready to stow
The folding action is enabled by releasing locking tabs on either side of the helmet, allowing the two side sections to roll inwards and upwards toward the middle – the designers claim that this mechanism ensures the helmet won't accidentally fold while it's being worn. It actually looks somewhat similar to the LID folding helmet, although on that model the two sides move in and downwards.

The Fend Super is being offered in color choices of black, white, green and pink, and in small, medium and large sizes which reportedly tip the scales at 390, 420 and 445 grams, respectively. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of US$69 will get you one – the planned retail price is $99.

You can see a demo of its folding action in the video below.

Fend Super helmet

Source: Kickstarter

Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

