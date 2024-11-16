© 2024 New Atlas
130-mile carbon ebike makes light work of the daily commute

By Paul Ridden
November 16, 2024
The dual-battery configuration could net a range of 128 miles when paired with a 250-W hub motor, or 121 miles for the 750-W version
Mihogo boasts that the frame is fashioned from "Japanese Toray T800 Carbon Fiber"
The Mihogo Air can be configured with a 250-W hub motor for 40 Nm of torque and a top PAS speed of 25 km/h, or a 750-W motor for 85 Nm and 25 mph
The carbon frame weighs just 7.7 lb, contributing to a single-battery/250-W ebike weight of 49.8 lb or a double-battery/750-W heft of 59.4 lb
The low-step frame is suited to a wide range of rider heights, and the Air can be optioned with accessories such as a rear rack and front basket
460.8 Wh of battery capacity in the downtube and 460.8 Wh in the seat tube for up to 128 miles of per-charge riding
Following a successful Indiegogo for a long-range folding ebike in January, Chinese e-mobility outfit Mihogo has returned to the platform with a lightweight commuter. The Air's carbon fiber frame is jam-packed with batteries for up to 128 miles per charge.

Riders of ebikes will already be familiar with battery packs housed in a frame's downtube, and there are others that load seat posts with cells. The Mihogo Air essentially combines the two for 921.6 watt-hours of total battery capacity, and a per-charge range (at the lowest PAS mode) of more than 128 miles (206 km).

That's Mihogo's range figure for the EU version featuring a 250-W rear-hub motor with dual-arm torque sensor and a top assist speed of 25 km/h. The range of the 750-W US model drops to – a still impressive – 121 miles per charge. That won't be at the top PAS speed of 25 mph, or when using the thumb throttle though.

Either way, the Air is built around a low-step T800 carbon frame, and comes with an adjustable stem, benefits from a bump-absorbing adjustable suspension fork, and rolls on 26-inch wheels wrapped in 2.5-inch Vintage tires for terrain flexibility. Stopping power is provided by mineral oil hydraulic disc brakes with 180-mm rotors, and a 7-speed Shimano Altus gearset is cooked in too.

The Mihogo Air can be configured with a 250-W hub motor for 40 Nm of torque and a top PAS speed of 25 km/h, or a 750-W motor for 85 Nm and 25 mph
On the left side of the handlebar is a 2.4-inch color smart display that pairs with a companion mobile app for digital unlocking, ebike data and tracking, as well as the ability to send turn-by-turn navigation prompts to the dash's HD IPS screen. Riders can also tap the controls here to switch on the dual headlight and integrated tail-light, plus frame-mounted LED daytime running lights for enhanced visibility.

The dual-battery EU commuter is reported to tip the scales at 55 lb (~25 kg), while the dual-battery US variant rides a little heavier at 59.4 lb (27 kg). If that's too heavy for your tastes, there is another EU variant that weighs in at 49.8 lb (22.5 kg) – but you get a single battery for up to 103 km of range, a 250-W motor and a single-arm torque sensor.

The Mihogo Air is the company's fourth Indiegogo. Perks for the dual-battery, 750-W US version start at US$1,199. The dual-battery Air250 is pitched at the same level, while the single-battery Air250 comes in at $999.

The usual crowdfunding cautions apply, but if all goes to plan with the remainder of the already funded campaign, shipping is estimated to start as early as December. Accessories such as a rear cargo rack, front basket, bottle holder, bike lock and bags are listed optional add-ons.

MIHOGO AIR the longest lasting carbon fiber ebike 128miles

Source: Mihogo

