Dual-battery folding cargo ebike extends per-charge travel to 170 miles

Tackling hilly commutes with motor assistance is great, but having to regularly park up to recharge the battery can be a pain. Mihogo Bike out of Hong Kong is about to launch a folding ebike rocking dual batteries for almost 170 miles of riding.

The One ebike will be offered in three versions, with the line-topping One Max sporting dual Li-ion batteries – a Panasonic 13 Ah unit in the frame and a 16 Ah pack behind the seat post – for a reported 270 km (168 miles) of per-charge range at the lowest pedal-assist level.

There's a 750-W rear-hub motor that peaks at 1,000 watts, producing 85 Nm (62.6 lb.ft) of torque and offering five assist levels, plus throttle only. And the Max model also comes with dual torque sensors for a more responsive ride and more efficient battery usage. There also looks to be a 7-speed gearset for more flexible ride options.

The long-range One cargo ebike can fold down for between-trip transport or storage Mihogo

The ebike is built around a magnesium-alloy folding frame, with a trolley wheel at the bottom bracket for an easier roll along the train platform. Uneven terrain gets smoothed out to some degree by an adjustable suspension fork and chunky Kenda fat tires, while stopping power comes courtesy of disc braking.

A rear cargo rack is included for shopping trips to town or mounting seating accessories for the school run in fine weather. The ebike packs a 65-W headlight and a braking tail-light for daylight visibility in traffic or after-dark travel. At-a-glance ride info is served up on a 2.4-inch color display, along with turn-by-turn navigation, and the setup works with a companion app running on a smartphone for more control.

That's about all we know for the moment. As with two of its other ebikes, Mihogo is launching the One on Indiegogo shortly, so the usual crowdfunding cautions apply. The One Max is pitched at US$1,399, the One Pro (with single torque sensor and two 11-Ah batteries) comes in at $1,199 and the standard One model (with a speed sensor, 90-mile range and slimmer wheels) at $999. The video below has more.

Mihogo One

Source: Mihogo