Mondraker gets down with the dropbar for Dusty e-gravel bike

Spanish mountain bike specialist Mondraker has announced its first gravel model. The carbon-framed Dusty has been designed to add an "extra bit of fun" to long-distance and technical-terrain riding courtesy of a hub motor and 180-km battery.

Gravel bikes are versatile multi-terrain beasts, serving as commuters, CX racers and off-road adventurers. After watching the space grow over recent years, Mondraker decided to add even more flexibility to the typical recipe for its entry into the gravel bike market.

"We wanted to go one-step further with the launch of our first gravel bike, looking for the greatest versatility of use for the broadest variety of users that an electric gravel bike could possibly offer," said the company in a press release. "The contribution of the motor and its ability to assist the rider allowed us to get the most out of our bike, pushing the limits further than ever. Dusty is the answer to everyone who wants to pedal farther and faster, with that extra bit of ‘fun’ that a motor brings to the equation."

The Dusty gravel ebike should be good for commuting, off-road touring and even backpacking adventures Mondraker

Mondraker's engineers spent much of last year building and testing a number of gravel bike frames. The hardtail production version is fashioned from Stealth Air Carbon, with a laterally stiff front end and bottom bracket for a responsive ride, plus a 70-degree head angle, a compact and agile rear triangle with 425-mm chainstays and longer reach measurements for long-haul comfort.

Elsewhere, the ebike comes with a tapered carbon fork (with the exception of the XR model), internally routed cabling for clean looks, and a minimalist integrated seat post.

The Dusty is powered by a Mahle X20 system, which comprises a rear-hub motor that produces 55 Nm (40.5 lb.ft) of torque and a 350-Wh frame-integrated battery for up to 180 km (112 miles) of per-charge riding and up to 2,400 m (7,874 ft) of elevation gain.

Three levels of app-configurable pedal-assist are available, with Mondraker saying that assistance is "applied progressively and is proportional to how you pedal." Remote shifters on the drop handlebar cater for easy assist level adjustments, and an optional 171-Wh range extender is available for even more distance between plug-ins.

A quick glance at the top tube will provide battery status and power level, and more ride data can be seen on the mid-handlebar Pulsar One wireless display. The ebike also offers Bluetooth and ANT+ connectivity.

Pedal-assist over three power modes is based on the force of a rider's input at the pedal Mondraker

There are three Dusty models to choose from. The R version sports an 11-speed SRAM Rival mechanical drivetrain, MDK-XG1 wheels wrapped in Maxxis Rambler EXO tires, SRAM Rival disc brakes, and it weighs in at 12.6 kg (27.7 lb). This one carries a suggested retail price of US$6,499. The RR is priced at $7,599 and gains a 12-speed SRAM Rival Etap setup, Mavic Allroad Disc wheels with Maxxis Rambler 700x40 tires, SRAM Rival Etap AXS disc brakes, and it tips the scales at 13.1 kg (28.8 lb).

The top-of the line $11,999 XR model features a 12-speed SRAM Force Etap AXS drivetrain, Mavic Allroad Pro Carbon SL wheels, two-caliper SRAM Force Etap AXS disc brakes with 160-mm rotors, 700x45 Maxxis Rambler EXO tires, a 40-mm RockShox Rudy Ultimate fork, a RockShox XPLR AXS dropper seatpost, and an all-in weight of 13.8 kg (30.4 lb).

