Sharp-looking folding ebike built for city commutes and off-road fun

Back in 2020, Morfuns Bicycles launched a lightweight folding ebike called the Éole on Indiegogo. Now the company has returned to the crowdfunding platform with a sleek new model with an aluminum alloy frame, the option of full suspension and up to 115 km of all-terrain range on tap.

The Eole X folding ebike boasts a similar eye-catching frame design as the company's previous crowdfunded ride – and is not too far from Fiido's latest – but the carbon fiber has made way for smooth-welded aluminum alloy. As such, the X makes gains in the weight department and tips the scales at 19 kg (41.8 lb) – though that should still make for a fairly lightweight heft onto public transport or into the trunk of the car.

Pedal assistance is provided by a 350-W rear-hub motor in the US for up to 65 Nm (47.9 lb-ft) of torque, or a 250-W motor for those in Europe. This model utilizes a speed sensor to detect rider input, rather than the responsive torque sensor of the Éole, and comes with a Shimano Altus 8-speed derailleur for flexibility.

As before, the Eole X benefits from a tidy 10-Ah seatpost battery as standard for up to 75 km (46.6 miles) of per-charge range, which can be upgraded to a 15-Ah unit for up to 115 km (71.5 miles). There's also an optional 7-Ah bottle battery for even more ride time between top-ups.

The Eole X rolls on 2.4-inch-wide tires, features a Shimano Altus 8-speed derailleur and comes with either a 350-W hub motor in the US or a 250-W motor in Europe/Australia Morfuns

Both the seatpost and the handlebar can be height adjusted to accommodate riders between 1.6 and 1.95 m (5.25 - 6.4 ft), rear suspension is included to absorb some of the bumps along the way, and this model rolls with a magnesium alloy fork.

The X features a color TFT display for ride metrics and assist level adjustment, its headlamp automatically illuminates in response to lowering ambient lighting levels, it rides on 20-inch wheels wrapped in 2.2-inch-wide puncture-resistant tires and stopping power comes from hydraulic disc brakes. A rear rack is also available as an add-on.

Morfuns also has a more capable X Pro version up for grabs, which can accommodate riders between 1.7 and 2.05 m (5.5 - 6.7 ft) in height. This folding ebike weighs in a little heavier at 23 kg (50.7 lb), and comes with a L-TWOO 9-speed derailleur, chunkier 2.4-inch-wide tires and full suspension for more all-terrain capabilities.

Indiegogo pledges for the Eole X start at HKD 10,190 (about US$1,299), and if all goes to plan shipping is estimated to start in September. The X Pro model comes in at HKD 11,767 (~US$1,499) and has an October shipping window. The video below has more.

Fun with Eole X , Fold-able Electric Bike, All terrain , Suspension design,Keep you away from bumps

Source: Morfuns