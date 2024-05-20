130-Nm full-squish carbon fatbike motors through town and trail

Canadian startup No-Bo Power has unveiled a carbon-framed mid-drive explorer rolling chunky fat tires and full suspension that serves as a stylish head-turner around town or a capable off-roader when the weekend warrior takes over.

Toronto-based No-Bo Power was reportedly set up because "like you, we have been tormented by the presence of low-quality, copycat, cheap products." After securing CAD 700,000 from two angel investors, plus a cool CAD 1 million more from Hong Kong's Infinite Cycling, the startup has now launched its solution to such problems in the shape of the Voyager 1 ebike.

The flagship Voyager 1 S edition is designed to be equally at home on the streets as off in the dirt. It's built around a lightweight but strong carbon fiber frame that's "meticulously layered with over 1,000 sheets of premium Japanese Toray carbon cloth" and encourages an upright riding stance.

The carbon-fiber frame is reported to weigh in at just 3.9 kg No-Bo Power

A DNM inverted suspension fork with 150 mm of travel and DNM RCP-2S rear shock are onboard to help absorb uneven terrain. And though the ebike's frame tips the scales at just 3.9 kg (8.6 lb), the overall bike weight comes in at 30 kg (66 lb) after all the bells and whistles are added in.

The first of those added components is a 500-W OLI mid-drive motor that peaks at 800 watts and produces a welcome 130 Nm (95.8 lb.ft) of hill-flattening torque while offering pedal-assist up to 45 km/h (28 mph). A 960-Wh battery made up of Samsung 21700 cells slots flush in the downtube for more than 100 km (62 miles) of per-charge range potential.

The ebike rolls on 26-inch wheels wrapped in 4-inch-wide Maxxis fat tires, benefits from a SRAM EX1 eight-speed gearset, and comes to a halt courtesy of Magura MT5 hydraulic disc brakes. There's a handlebar-integrated color display for quick glance status checks, but the top bar of the frame also features a compartment with a transparent cover for stowing (and wirelessly charging) a smartphone.

The onboard control system works with a companion app to enable custom rides modes, turn-by-turn navigation, ride data tracking and diagnostics. A 4G module is cooked in too, as an anti-theft/tracking feature.

DNM suspension front and back No-Bo Power

The handlebar is home to a 500-lumen headlight with blue ambient LEDs either side, the braking tail-lights are integrated into the frame's rear triangle, and there are side lights for extra visibility in traffic. The ride also ships with a custom saddle that sits atop a pneumatic seatpost that's height-adjustable from a switch on the bar.

"With the Voyager 1, we have created a product that not only addresses the needs of modern adventurers but also sets a new standard for the industry," said company CEO and founder, Andy Liu. "We are thrilled to introduce this game-changing ebike to the market and inspire more people to explore the world on two wheels."

The V1S is currently raising production funds over on Indiegogo, where perks start at US$4,399 as of writing – representing 15% off the expected retail price. The usual crowdfunding cautions apply, but if all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start from June/July. The video below has more.

The startup also has a regular version with a lower-spec motor (though still 500 watts) for up to 40 km/h of pedal-assist, Shimano CUSE U4000 transmission, Tektro brakes and CST off-road tires.

Discover Voyager 1: The Ultimate Hyper E-Bike Experience | NO-BOundaries

Source: No-Bo Power