Shuttle SL offers a classic MTB feel with motor assist when you need it

After updating its Shuttle eMTB in 2020, Pivot Cycles has now added a new family member in the lightweight shape of the SL, which swaps out the Shimano e-drive for a Fazua motor and battery to create a ride that's "smooth, stealthy and as nimble as any unassisted trail bike."

"Utilizing the latest in cutting-edge drive unit and battery technology, the Shuttle SL rewards its rider with a huge weight reduction, refined suspension, crisp handling, and game-changing performance," said Pivot Cycles. "It flat-out rips on any terrain, providing the freedom and feel of Pivot’s best trail bikes, with unparalleled acceleration and climbing performance."

The SL is built around a full carbon hollow-core frame that comes in four size options to accommodate riders between 1.57 and 1.85 m (5.16 - 6.08 ft) in height, and a flip-chip has been included for altering the geometry to suit different ride conditions. There are four build options available too, ranging from reliable and fun to the lightest "World Cup" configuration, which sees it tip the scales at just 16.4 kg (36.25 lb).

The trail-busting Class 1 ebike can be optioned with a 140-mm or 150-mm (5.5 - 5.9-in) Fox suspension fork that's paired with 132-mm (5.1-in) DW-Link suspension rocking a Fox shock at the rear for "plush compliance and efficient pedaling, lots of pop for dynamic riding, and enough progression to swallow high speed big hits."

Pivot Cycles has selected a 250-W Fazua Ride 60 Drive System to provide three levels of pedal assist up to 20 mph Pivot Cycles

Much of the weight saving comes from the choice of motor and battery, with the SL being powered by a 250-W Fazua Ride 60 Drive System positioned just above the bottom bracket that peaks at 450 watts, is IP54 waterproof and can be performance tweaked via a companion mobile app.

The 60 Nm (44.2 lb.ft) of torque it produces is no match for Shimano EP8 or Bosch CX motors but, according to Pivot, "the bike is so light that it doesn't take much extra effort on steep climbs to stay with the group." Three levels of pedal assist are provided up to 20 mph (or 25 km/h in Europe), and the motor completely disengages when not in use for quiet, resistance-free unpowered pedaling. Either way, a Shimano XT, X01 or XTR 12-speed derailleur offers ride flexibility.

The Shuttle SL full suspension eMTB rides 29-inch wheels with Maxxis tires Pivot Cycles

No specific per-charge range figures are given for the frame-integrated, non-removable 430-Wh battery, but the company has tested the ebike while switching between assist modes as needed and report that "when we start our rides with a fully-charged battery showing five lights on the display, we can routinely finish a 3 to 4-hour ride with 1,000 meters (3,000 ft+) of climbing and 1 or 2 lights still showing on the display (with a 90-kg/200-lb) rider on board."

Riders wanting to stay on the trails for longer can opt for a Fazua range extender, which should be available in the first half of 2023. A LED battery gauge on the top tube allows for at-a-glance energy monitoring, and the housing pops up for juicing up mobile devices over USB while out and about.

Four build configurations are offered for the Shuttle SL, with the lightest tipping the scales at just 16.4 kg Pivot Cycles

The SL rolls on 29-inch DT Swiss alloy or Reynolds Blacklabel carbon wheels wrapped in Maxxis 2.4-inch-wide Dissector or Rekon tires. Stopping power is provided by Shimano 4-piston disc brakes with 203/180 or 180/180 rotors. And the eMTB comes with either a Phoenix aluminum or carbon handlebar with lock-on grips.

"The Shuttle SL bridges the gap between an analog bike and an ebike," said CEO and founder, Chris Cocalis. "It gives you that same dialed in, nimble traditional mountain bike feel while the power characteristics provide that perfect amount of an assistance making it feel like you’re having a really strong day on the bike – only you get to have it every day! We did this by laser-focusing on the strength to weight ratio, geometry and suspension to create an insanely light, yet perfectly powerful eMTB."

Pricing for the Shuttle SL starts at US$8,299 and rolls all the way up to $11,999. The video below has more.

Pivot Shuttle SL – The Fly By

Product page: Shuttle SL