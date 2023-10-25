© 2023 New Atlas
Bicycles

Sliding Pop-Cycle commuter gets electric twin

By Paul Ridden
October 25, 2023
Sliding Pop-Cycle commuter gets electric twin
The E-Pop-Cycle gains carbon-fiber components, a front-hub motor and 80-km battery
The E-Pop-Cycle gains carbon-fiber components, a front-hub motor and 80-km battery
View 6 Images
The E-Pop-Cycle gains carbon-fiber components, a front-hub motor and 80-km battery
1/6
The E-Pop-Cycle gains carbon-fiber components, a front-hub motor and 80-km battery
The E-Pop-Cycle rolls on 16-inch wheels
2/6
The E-Pop-Cycle rolls on 16-inch wheels
The E-Pop-Cycle's frame slides for between-ride transport
3/6
The E-Pop-Cycle's frame slides for between-ride transport
The lever up top allows the front part of the frame to slide back towards the rear
4/6
The lever up top allows the front part of the frame to slide back towards the rear
The E-Pop-Cycle tips the scales at 16 kg
5/6
The E-Pop-Cycle tips the scales at 16 kg
The E-Pop-Cycle 's 350-W front-hub motor provides pedal-assist up to 25 km/h
6/6
The E-Pop-Cycle 's 350-W front-hub motor provides pedal-assist up to 25 km/h
View gallery - 6 images

Back in March, South Korean bike manufacturer Bokyong launched the Pop Cycle on Kickstarter, a folding commuter with a slide-in/slide-out frame. Now the company is crowdfunding an ebike version with tasty carbon fiber mixed in.

The update is in response to customer feedback, and essentially retains the design of the first model but adds some carbon-fiber elements to the die-cast aluminum-alloy frame – namely a fork, handlebar stem and sporty seat.

The elaborate bolted rear frame features a quick-release lever that allows the front part of the frame to slide back and bring the 16-inch wheels closer together. The handlebar folds down to the side instead of collapsing half way, and the pedals also fold in. The bike weighs in at 16 kg (35.2 lb).

The lever up top allows the front part of the frame to slide back towards the rear
The lever up top allows the front part of the frame to slide back towards the rear

This version also gains a 350-W front-hub motor and 36-V/15-Ah battery rocking Samsung 21700 Li-ion cells, for pedal-assist up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph) and a per-charge range of 80 km (43 miles). The ebike will ship with a color display and handlebar remote, and a 7-speed gearset is included too. A 10-Ah range-extending battery can be optioned in as well.

The project team has taken to Indiegogo to raise production funds, with perks currently starting at US$1,396. Lighting, rear rack, and front basket are listed as optional extras. The usual crowdfunding cautions apply, but if all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start from January 2024. The promo video below has more.

E-POP-CYCLE Promotion Video

Source: Indiegogo

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

BicyclesIndiegogoebikesPedal-assistedFoldable bikeFolding
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!