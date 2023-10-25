Sliding Pop-Cycle commuter gets electric twin

Back in March, South Korean bike manufacturer Bokyong launched the Pop Cycle on Kickstarter, a folding commuter with a slide-in/slide-out frame. Now the company is crowdfunding an ebike version with tasty carbon fiber mixed in.

The update is in response to customer feedback, and essentially retains the design of the first model but adds some carbon-fiber elements to the die-cast aluminum-alloy frame – namely a fork, handlebar stem and sporty seat.

The elaborate bolted rear frame features a quick-release lever that allows the front part of the frame to slide back and bring the 16-inch wheels closer together. The handlebar folds down to the side instead of collapsing half way, and the pedals also fold in. The bike weighs in at 16 kg (35.2 lb).

The lever up top allows the front part of the frame to slide back towards the rear Popcycle US Inc/Bokyong

This version also gains a 350-W front-hub motor and 36-V/15-Ah battery rocking Samsung 21700 Li-ion cells, for pedal-assist up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph) and a per-charge range of 80 km (43 miles). The ebike will ship with a color display and handlebar remote, and a 7-speed gearset is included too. A 10-Ah range-extending battery can be optioned in as well.

The project team has taken to Indiegogo to raise production funds, with perks currently starting at US$1,396. Lighting, rear rack, and front basket are listed as optional extras. The usual crowdfunding cautions apply, but if all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start from January 2024. The promo video below has more.

E-POP-CYCLE Promotion Video

Source: Indiegogo