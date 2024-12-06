Smooth-shifting city ebike conquers commutes in comfort

New York's Priority Bicycles has announced a new e-commuter that's been designed with input from customers. The Current Plus features a mid-drive motor and Gates belt combination, an Enviolo or Shimano rear hub, and a 75-mile battery.

The Current Plus is described as "the ultimate do-it-all ebike" and is actually an evolution of the Current model launched in 2020, and takes its place at the top of the Priority family tree.

During the design process, the company has filtered through customer feedback and applied a few tasty upgrades that make the new ride "more comfortable, practical and high-performing."

The Plus sports a 500-W mid-drive motor that produces 140 Nm (103.25 lb.ft) of torque and provides pedal-assist over five levels up to 20 mph (32 km/h). A torque sensor makes for a more responsive ride, and though the ebike ships as a Class 2 ride, it can be unlocked to Class 3 via the backlit display for a top PAS speed of 28 mph (45 km/h). Priority reports that the motor's firmware has been optimized for faster acceleration and improved climbing capabilities.

A 75-mile downtube battery plus the option to install a range-extender could see commuters venture outside of the city Priority Bicycles

The ebike can be had with a heavy duty Enviolo stepless transmission offering "a wide shifting range and any position that you put the shifter in, you'll be in a gear." There's also a variant with a 5-speed Shimano Nexus hub. Whatever your poison, the Plus features a low-maintenance, clean and quiet Gates Carbon Drive CDX belt. A thumb throttle has now been included too, for a quick launch at the lights, a push up inclines or simply pedal-free rolling.

The downtube battery has been boosted to 720 Wh (up from 500 Wh), which means that per-charge range goes from 20-50 miles on the previous model to as much as 75 miles (120 km) at the lowest PAS setting – which should be more than enough for the daily commute. The ebike is also reported compatible with Priority's optional rack extender, which could bump the total capacity to 1,200 Wh.

Integrated lighting helps with daylight visibility as well as after-dark travels Priority Bicycles

Elsewhere, the 6061 aluminum frame's head tube angle has been tweaked to 68-5 degrees for the promise of smoother control and enhanced stability. The Plus rolls on 27.5-inch wheels wearing 2-inch puncture-resistant tires, and reliable stopping power is provided by dual-piston hydraulic disc brakes with 180-mm rotors and motor cut-off.

A redesigned handlebar with ergo grips now offers "a 17-degree backsweep and a 20-mm rise, providing a natural grip for a more comfortable, upright riding position that enhances visibility in traffic." Integrated lighting front and back includes a 600-lumen front light to make sure riders can see and be seen. Composite full fenders help keep splashes at bay, there are mounts for front and rear accessories, and a kickstand for parking ease.

The Current Plus with Enviolo CVT is priced at US$3,499, while the version rolling with the Shimano Nexus hub comes in 200 bucks cheaper. Either way, the ebike is UL-certified for peace of mind, plus there's a $600 launch discount available if you're quick.

Product page: Priority Current Plus